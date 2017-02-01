

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 31-January-17



Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,697,193.28 9.6635



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,587,539.36 13.7938



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 264,976.00 16.561



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,438,624.68 15.1018



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 31/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 175000 USD 1,830,642.78 10.4608



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1475000 USD 15,430,020.95 10.461



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 34,545,773.04 12.3158



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 274,593.06 13.0759



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,064,131.45 14.8622



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,111,929.66 14.9782



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,465,854.21 10.4696



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 64,499,913.56 15.6174



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,184,780.72 16.9254



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,024,382.42 16.088



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 278,648.59 13.269



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 31/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 272,065.50 12.9555



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,152,163.98 13.8815



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,232,090.90 17.1124



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,129,690.68 15.1042



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 17,846,334.99 9.8057



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,187,370.83 16.96



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 31/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 271,538.91 16.9712



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,251,818.97 17.0073



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 31/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 22,720,942.91 12.6227



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,611,769.10 17.2679



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,439,748.69 14.75



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,499,883.17 9.9986



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,218,672.51 17.3378



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 94,377,474.64 14.6322



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,797,563.17 5.4251



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,293,739.36 18.2201



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,004,807.12 15.4586



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 888,785.50 13.6736



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 272,931.26 17.0582



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 31/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 278,405.57 17.4003



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,391,317.44 17.3914



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,393,248.83 19.4003



