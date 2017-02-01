BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 31 January 2017 were: 190.32p Capital only (undiluted) 194.62p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Following the buyback of 255,000 ordinary shares on 27 October 2016, the Company has 25,354,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 7,579,664 shares in treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.