EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Urs Wietlisbach to join the Board of Directors of Entrepreneur Partners AG 2017-02-01 / 11:29 *Media release* *Urs Wietlisbach to join the Board of Directors of Entrepreneur Partners AG* *Zurich, 1 February 2017 - Entrepreneur Partners AG, a FINMA-regulated asset manager in Zurich, announced today that Urs Wietlisbach will join the Board of Directors and will invest in the company.* Financial expert Urs Wietlisbach, one of the founding members of Partners Group, has been appointed to the Board of Directors and will apply his expertise to actively contribute to the expansion of the independent asset manager Entrepreneur Partners. Oliver Ganz, co-founder and CEO of Entrepreneur Partners, especially values Urs Wietlisbach's knowledge of the financial market and his entrepreneurial drive: "We will undoubtedly be able to benefit from Urs Wietlisbach. His experience as an entrepreneur and investor as well as his extensive network in the financial industry will make an invaluable contribution. The investment environment has grown considerably more complex over the past few years, which is why we will continue to strengthen our company's knowhow in the area of non-traditional investments. Urs Wietlisbach will be able to lend tremendous support in this regard." When asked about his new appointment at Entrepreneur Partners, Urs Wietlisbach said: "Client requirements concerning asset management have fundamentally changed over the past few years. An independent advisory approach coupled with interest in various investment forms and opportunities build the foundation for strong positioning in the market. I particularly like how Entrepreneur Partners enhances its expertise in equities in Switzerland, Germany and Austria with non-traditional investment opportunities in the area of private markets, insurance and real estate, generating real added value for its clients." Following this latest appointment, the Board of Directors of Entrepreneur Partners AG will comprise the Chairman Werner Dubach (also a member of the Board of Directors of Datacolor and Conzzeta), Jürgen Dormann (formerly on the board of ABB, Adecco and Sulzer), Heinz Roth (also a member of the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger and Walter Meier) and now Urs Wietlisbach. *For further information:* Oliver Ganz, CEO Entrepreneur Partners AG Telephone +41 44 488 40 12, oliver.ganz@enpa.ch www.enpa.ch *About Entrepreneur Partners AG * Entrepreneur Partners AG is an independent asset management boutique with a focus on advising entrepreneurs, wealthy private clients and institutional investors. Founded in 2008, Entrepreneur Partners AG now has a team of 15 employees and assets under management of CHF 2 billion. Entrepreneur Partners AG also manages two proprietary funds, the Tavau Swiss Fund and Trias L/S Fund. The company is located in Zurich and is wholly owned by the partners and the Board of Directors, which comprises experienced entrepreneurs. Entrepreneur Partners AG is a FINMA-approved Asset Manager of Collective Investment Schemes. Further information can be found at www.enpa.ch [1]. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BCYFAHPSSA [2] Document title: Urs Wietlisbach Board of Directors Entrepreneur Partners End of Corporate News 540835 2017-02-01 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=330e791a67e48872379718e1d762ac84&application_id=540835&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1dc4131850b327c5aad55b02c0bf3880&application_id=540835&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

