TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Premier Holding Corporation (OTCQB: PRHL), an energy reseller in deregulated markets and provider of energy efficient solutions, announces that the application to be recognized as owner of a power supplier by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was authorized Friday, January 27, 2017.

PRHL's President and CEO Randall Letcavage stated: "The company felt we should make this announcement the moment it was confirmed with the understanding that at a later date we will issue another release with a more complete explanation of the positive impact this event has on the company. This is a major accomplishment and a critical part of our larger plan to provide 'everything energy' to our thousands of clients. This event may dramatically increase PRHL's overall revenue over the next 18 months based only on last year's production by our marketing arm."

A link to the announcement can be found on FERC's website by searching docket number: EC17-32-000.

About Premier Holding Corporation

The Company's mission is to acquire clean technology companies and/or green products and services that are accretive and that can be seamlessly integrated and utilize the overall economics of such products and services for the benefit of its customers. Through subsidiaries we offer renewable energy production, energy efficiency products and services to commercial middle-market companies, Fortune 500 brands, developers and management companies of large-scale residential developments. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency systems and refrigeration systems. For more information visit PRHL Investors Relations: www.prhlcorp.com.

