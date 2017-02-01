Ibsen Awards are announcing The Ibsen Scholarships 2017.

Funds amounting to NOK 2.000.000,- (approx. Euro 221.000,- /USD 235.000,-) are awarded theatre projects worldwide.

The Scholarships are applicable to individual artists, theatre companies, organizations and institutions.

Scholarships guidelines:

The Ibsen Scholarships award innovative theatre projects.

The projects must act as incentives for critical discourse in regards to existential and society-related subject matters concerning Henrik Ibsen's plays.

Applications are submitted electronically through www.ibsenawards.com.

Performances already staged are not eligible.

The Scholarships are awarded biennially and the applications are subject to scrutiny by an appointed jury.

The Ibsen Scholarships were initiated by the Norwegian government and will be handed out for the 9th time in 2017.

Ibsen Awards has until now handed out 29 scholarships in 22 different countries.

The application deadline for The Ibsen Scholarships is April 30th 2017.

The winners of The Ibsen Scholarships 2017 will be presented at Skien International Ibsen Conference October 18. and 19. at Teater Ibsen in Skien, Norway.

For further information, statutes and application form, kindly visit our website www.ibsenawards.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ibsenawards/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005020/en/

Contacts:

Teater Ibsen

Hilde Guri Bohlin

Email: hildeguri@teateribsen.no

Phone: +47 35 90 50 50

Cell: 47 917 67 903