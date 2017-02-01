

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French manufacturing sector logged further solid expansion in January to its highest level in sixty-eight months, final data published by IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 53.6 in January from 53.5 in December.



The flash score was 53.4. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, both output and new orders continued to grow in January. Nonetheless, growth rates softened fractionally from December.



Manufacturers lifted their staffing numbers at the sharpest pace in over five-and-a-half years.



'However, uncertainty surrounding the political environment, including May's presidential elections, may serve to dampen demand in coming months and provide a headwind to the resurgent labor market,' Alex Gill, Economist at IHS Markit, said.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a 68-month high in January, led by higher oil and steel prices.



