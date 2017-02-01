German solar manufacturer SolarWorld is planning a domestic shuffle of its cell production capabilities, and is considering shifting all cell manufacturing to Arnstadt, leaving its Freiburg hub in the southwest of the country to increase its wafer output.

According to local media reports, the German firms wishes to optimize its production process and lower costs in order to compete with increasingly low-cost competition from China.

Company spokesman Milan Nitschke told pv magazine Deutschland that SolarWorld will in all likelihood concentrate solar module and wafer production at its Freiburg facility, with a smaller cell production capability at its main business hub in Arnstadt.

Further details of the planned relocation are sketchy, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...