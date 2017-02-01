On Monday, Tesla officially inaugurated a 20 MW / 80 MWh battery storage system in Southern California, comprised of 396 Powerpack battery systems and 24 inverters. This is one of the largest battery storage systems to be put online to date.

Tesla Powerpack systems are based on Panasonic lithium-ion battery technology, which are produced in collaboration with Tesla. Due to a modular system, the battery project is connected to two different circuits at utility Southern ...

