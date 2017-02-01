Azuri Technologies, a U.K.-based provider of the PayGo Solar system - has begun delivering its home power systems to 20,000 rural households in Nigeria.

In partnership with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Azuri will build up a customer base amid some of the nation's most power-poor regions, bringing its pay-as-you-go home solar systems to many pockets of the country.

The initial deployment of Azuri's PayGo Solar - which is a system comprising four solar-powered lights that can provide eight hours of light, a radio and a USB charging point - is expected to ...

