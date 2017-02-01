

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) and Etihad Airways announced plans to form a new commercial partnership with deals covering in-flight catering and aircraft maintenance.



They have concluded a $100 million agreement in global catering and signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in plane repair and overhaul.



The agreements build on recent announcements regarding joint ticket sales and aircraft leasing.



The catering deal is for four years and will see Lufthansa unit LSG provide catering services at 16 cities outside of Etihad's hub at Abu Dhabi.



