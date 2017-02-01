Fashion Television Launches Dedicated Farsi Channel

Premiere Fashion Network expands in theEurope and Middle East

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering fashion content from all over the world to audiences throughout Europe since 1999, Fashion Television is launching its new linear satellite channel in Farsi, broadcasting into the Middle East and Europe-- localized for audiences in the region to access its popular programming 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

London-based "Fashion Television International Limited" chose Hotbird at orbital position 13.0°E with a footprint covering Europe and the Middle East including Iran.

New York based parent Fashion One LLC., operator of the leading fashion television network "Fashion One", has been granted the license issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, allowing it to broadcast as the first international special interest television network dedicated to a Farsi audience.

Fashion Television caters to local fashionable and stylish audiences with content covering the very latest fashion, entertainment, lifestyle news and events. A strong portfolio of original programmes, designers, stylists and models from the region are also featured in the channel's schedule.

"With Farsi being one of the important languages in the region, the channel will fully localized in Farsi to cater to the local audience," says Gleb Livshitz, Fashion Television's Chief Operation Officer.

"For years we have received a significant amount of feedback from Iranians living in the MENA region about our English language channel FASHION ONE" while it was broadcasting Free-to-Air on Hotbird. Fashion One ended its broadcast Free-to-Air as a move to an all Pay TV channel.

The company has also finalized a licensing agreement with Iranian artist Radio Javan, allowing it to use the songs of top Iranian artists alongside its exclusive fashion programming-- which includes top fashion weeks from New York, London, Paris and Milan.

The channel will debut with fashion-packed reality competition series Design Genius Season 3 and showcase fashion industry's best model agencies on Agencies Season 2.

For more information about Fashion Television, visit www.fashion.tv.

About Fashion Television International

Since its inception in 1985, Fashion Television is the leading fashion authority, having covered fashion events over more than 3 decades in more than 80 countries with leading style icons such as Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Betsey Johnson, Naomi Campbell and the late Alexander McQueen. Fashion Television was acquired by New York based Fashion One LLC. in 2015.