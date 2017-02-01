Fixing yields for monthly cash settlement
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Clearing & Collateral Management, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612934
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Clearing & Collateral Management, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612934