Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Financial Experience to Firm

Constitution Capital Partners ("CCP"), a leading private equity firm focused on North American small to mid-cap buyouts, today announced the hiring of Daniel Clare as a Partner and head of the firm's new office in New York.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005161/en/

Daniel Clare (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Clare brings over 20 years of industry experience, having most recently worked as a Managing Director at Ascribe Capital, formerly known as American Securities Opportunities Fund, which invests in the debt and equity securities of middle-market companies. Along with his private equity experience, Mr. Clare also served in the consulting and investment banking industries. Mr. Clare, who will focus on building out CCP's newly established credit business, will have overall responsibility for the New York office and will report directly to Co-Managing Partners, Daniel M. Cahill and John J. Guinee.

"Dan is a terrific addition to our team from both a business and a cultural standpoint," said Daniel M. Cahill, Managing Partner of CCP. "We searched for and considered many other qualified candidates, but Dan inevitably set himself apart as the leader we need to expand our business offerings and enhance our relationships within the middle market."

John J. Guinee, Managing Partner of CCP, stated, "Along with his impressive background and successful investment experience, Dan's quality of character and credibility within the industry make him an ideal fit for our firm. We welcome Dan to CCP and look forward to his future contributions to our existing portfolio and evaluation of new investments."

Commenting on his hiring, Daniel Clare stated, "I am thrilled to be joining the CCP team and am eager to begin implementing the firm's strategy for the New York office. CCP has worked diligently to establish a top-tier reputation and I very much look forward to helping execute on strategic investment opportunities and to build upon the firm's strong history."

CCP makes strategic investments in high quality, North American middle market buyout funds and makes direct investments across a variety of sectors in North American middle market companies. The firm currently manages approximately $2.7 billion of assets.

Daniel Clare Biography

Daniel Clare heads the Constitution Capital opportunistic credit team. Prior to joining Constitution Capital, Mr. Clare served as a Managing Director at Ascribe Capital, formerly known as American Securities Opportunities Fund, from 2010 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Clare served as a Senior Managing Director at Diamond Castle, a private equity firm focused on leveraged buyout and growth capital investments in middle market companies. Prior to Diamond Castle, Mr. Clare was an investment professional at CSFB Private Equity/DLJ Merchant Banking Partners. Mr. Clare began his professional career as a management consultant at Bain Company and in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs Co.

Mr. Clare received a BA in Political Science from Haverford College, magna cum laude and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Constitution Capital Partners (CCP)

Constitution Capital Partners, based in Boston, MA, is a private equity firm that focuses on North American small to mid-cap buyouts. CCP is a disciplined, value-oriented investor with a demonstrated track record of consistently generating top quartile returns. The firm is led by an experienced, cohesive team of investment professionals with significant experience investing in both partnerships and direct investments. For more information about Constitution Capital Partners, please see: www.concp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005161/en/

Contacts:

BackBay Communications

Zachary Tramonti, 617-391-0797

zachary.tramonti@backbaycommunications.com