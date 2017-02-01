Global Cryptococcosis Market to Reach US$6.2 Billion by 2024: Link to Growing HIV Cases Raising Treatment Availability Concerns, Observes TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The highly fragmentedGlobal Cryptococcosis Marketis being pioneered by only a handful of players based in developed regions of the world. Pfizer, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Janssen Biotech, Inc. had collectively held a share of 41% in the global cryptococcosis market in terms of value, for 2015. Their dominance in the market was marked by factors such as operating stronghold in developed economies where the demand and awareness are high, better brand name recognition, and higher investments in research and development.

Transparency Market Research reveals in a recently released market intelligence report that leading players from the global cryptococcosis market are likely to participate in a wave of mergers and acquisitions in all key regions of the market over the coming years. Business conglomerates have significant investments in the recent past to bring to fruition their research and development efforts for new drugs and are interested in expanding their distribution chain to broader regions. The global cryptococcosis market was calculated to reach US$4.31 bn by the end of 2016, and is projected to reach US$6.2 bn by the end of 2024, after expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2024.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14984

Cryptococcosis Count Rising across the Globe

"The key factor currently working for the growth of the global cryptococcosis market is the growing count of patients being infected by the disease. Although previously classified as a rarely occurring illness, cryptococcosis is seen to be growing in count across the globe and the healthcare industry is aware of this. The CDC had stated earlier that close to a million new cases of cryptococcosis are being spotted globally each year and are the cause of 625,000 deaths. The current gold standard for cryptococcosis treatment - Amphotericin B plus oral flucytosin - is at the forefront of the demand so far. The scope for other existing and pipeline treatments is also very high," states a TMR analyst.

Aiding the growth rate of the global cryptococcosis market are multiple governments highly interested in eradicating the disease from their nations. The increasingly powerful efforts put in by governments are allowing players in the market to invest better into advanced treatment options and the development on pipeline drugs, as well as the better distribution of existing ones. The count of cryptococcosis patients is also directly linked to the diagnosis of HIV, which is another growing count in the world. The increasing number of HIV patients are shown to be highly likely to develop cryptococcosis during late-stage HIV infection, further pushing the demand for cryptococcosis treatment.

High Cryptococcosis Mortality Rate Hampers R&D

One of the key factors holding the global cryptococcosis market back currently is the very high mortality rate among cryptococcosis patients. Pneumocystis pneumonia and cryptococcal meningitis are the two greater fungal infections that lead to death in the world. The mortality rate of HIV patients who get diagnosed with cryptococcosis is extremely close to 100%. This gives a very minor scope of development of existing and pipeline drugs as it can cripple the overall testing phase. The market is also expected to face severe degradation of quality due to the imminent patent expirations and the consequent surge of generics. Their extremely low pricing will allow them to take up large demand volumes in all regions, disallowing branded manufacturers from generating enough to invest in further research and development.

"The future of the global cryptococcosis market can lie in the installation of integrated facilities in the regions where penetration potential is currently at an all-time high. These integrated facilities can allow manufacturers in the pharmaceutical industry to reduce operating costs and increase production speeds, allowing them to maintain a competitive edge against rivals," adds the analyst.

Inquire for Report Customization:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=14984

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Cryptococcosis Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast2016 - 2024."

Key segments of the Global Cryptococcosis Market

Global Cryptococcosis Market, by Treatment,

Amphotericin B Amphocin Fungizone Other

Flucytosine Ancobon Other

Fluconazole Diflucan Other

Others (Voriconazole, surgery treatment, etc.)

Global Cryptococcosis Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

Mail Order Pharmacies

Other

Global Cryptococcosis market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Browse Related Research Report:

Pharmaceutical Products and CMO Market: (Product Type - API and Ingredients, Finished Dosage Form, and Pharmaceutical Packaging) - LATAM Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latin-america-pharmaceutical-products-cmo-market.html

Testing and Analysis Services Market: (By Sample Type: Water, Soil/Sediment, Clay Mineral, Metal Alloy, Biological Sample, Food, Chemicals, Corrosion, Oil and Gas, and Minerals and Ores; By Analysis Type: Elemental, Organic, Isotopic, Particle Size, Mineralogical, Metallurgical, Petroleum and Petrochemical, Biomedical and Biopharmaceutical, and Others; By Industry: Food/Beverages, Pharma/Medical Device, Energy, Minerals, Chemicals and Other Commodities, Environment and Metal and Alloy - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 - 2023

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/testing-analysis-services-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/