Elsevier Announces the Launch of a New Journal: IFAC Journal of Systems and Control

A new joint publication with the International Federation of Automatic Control

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and solutions, and the International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC) today announced the launch of a new joint publication, IFAC Journal of Systems and Control. The journal will publish research papers on generalizable, extensible and transferable innovations across all aspects of the field of control and automation.

The journal's remit broadly reflects the areas of interest of IFAC's Technical Board and dovetails with the other IFAC journals in seeking new areas of application and investigation for systems and control. The journal will only consider submitted papers consisting of significant previously unpublished material germane to applicable systems theory, its application, and cognate modelling and feedback-control-related areas of formulation, implementation, and analysis.

The Editor-in-Chief, Professor Bob Bitmead, has extensive experience across many aspects of automation and control, from fundamental theory to modeling to implementation across many application sectors: aerospace, telecommunications, sonar, sugar, steel, and photolithography. In 2014, he was awarded the ASME Rufus Oldenburger Medal and the 2015 IEEE Control Systems Society Transition to Practice Award.

"Systems and control is an enabling technology which helps put the 'smart' into many fields of application by combining modeling, sensing and actuation," Dr. Bitmead said, "but 'enabling' can also imply 'bottleneck' technology. As reliance grows for the field's formulations, tools and techniques in new domains, so too does the requirement for new technically advanced transferrable ideas to be shared. The IFAC Journal of Systems and Control is precisely the venue for identifying and clearly communicating the principles underpinning the sweep of new applications domain."

"The new journal is uniquely positioned to provide content of broad interest to the international community involved in systems, control and automation, fostering interdisciplinary advances and a community publication outlet for all areas represented in IFAC," said Dr. Alison Waldron, Publisher of the IFAC Journal of Systems and Control.

