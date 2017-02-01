Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corporation Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Results

Reported fourth-quarter earnings of $227 million ($0.43 per diluted share); full-year earnings of $1.17 billion ($2.21 per diluted share)

Speedway achieved record full-year segment results

Announced 2017 capital investment plan focused on growth and margin-enhancing investments

Executing strategic actions announced on Jan. 3 to enhance shareholder value

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) today reported 2016 fourth-quarter earnings of $227 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared with $187 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Earnings were $1.17 billion, or $2.21 per diluted share, for the full-year 2016, compared with $2.85 billion, or $5.26 per diluted share, for the full-year 2015.

"Our fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results reflect solid operational and financial performance across the business despite a challenging commodity price and margin environment," said Gary R. Heminger, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "One year following the strategic combination of MPLX and MarkWest, we are pleased with MPLX's 2016 results and are encouraged by the robust portfolio of growth opportunities, which will continue to contribute to long-term value for our investors."

Speedway continued its exceptional performance in the quarter and set multiple records for the full-year 2016 while maintaining tight control on expenses. Speedway surpassed segment all-time highs in income from operations, light product gallons sold, merchandise sales, and merchandise gross margin on a percentage and absolute dollar basis. "Speedway continues to exceed our expectations by driving marketing-enhancement opportunities and continuing to realize acquisition synergies across the network," Heminger said. "Speedway's performance highlights the strong value our team is creating for investors."

MPC announced its 2017 capital investment plan, which remains focused on strengthening the sustained earnings power of its business, through growth and margin-enhancing investments across the enterprise. MPC's investment plan, excluding MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), totals approximately $1.7 billion. The plan includes nearly $1.2 billion for MPC's refining and marketing segment, with approximately $325 million for margin-enhancing projects and approximately $840 million for sustaining capital, related to regulatory spending including Tier 3 gasoline. It also includes approximately $380 million for MPC's Speedway segment, primarily to build new stores and to remodel and rebuild existing retail locations in its core markets; approximately $90 million for MPC's midstream segment, excluding MPLX; and approximately $100 million to support corporate activities.

MPC also announced it has reduced total planned investments in the South Texas Asset Repositioning (STAR) project to $1.5 billion from $2 billion. The high-return staged investments planned for the STAR project through 2021 are designed to enhance profitability and reliability while integrating the Galveston Bay and Texas City refineries, creating the second-largest refining complex in the United States. The $500 million reduction in the total planned investments reflects a substantial preservation of the project's scope and projected rate of return. MPC anticipates spending approximately $85 million on the STAR project this year.

MPLX announced its 2017 capital investment plan, which includes $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion of organic growth capital and approximately $100 million of maintenance capital. Approximately $1 billion to

$1.3 billion of these growth investments are for the development of natural gas and gas liquids infrastructure to support MPLX's producer customers, primarily in the prolific Marcellus Shale. The remaining $400 million of growth capital is planned for the development of various crude oil and refined petroleum products infrastructure projects, including a build-out of Utica Shale infrastructure in connection with the recently completed Cornerstone Pipeline, a butane cavern in Robinson, Illinois, and a tank farm expansion in Texas City, Texas.

Additionally on Jan. 3, MPC provided an update on its strategic actions to enhance shareholder value. MPC is executing plans to significantly accelerate the dropdown to MPLX of assets with approximately $1.4 billion of annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) now planned for 2017, including $250 million by the end of the first quarter.

In conjunction with the completion of the dropdowns, MPC expects to exchange its economic interests in the general partner, including incentive distribution rights, for newly issued MPLX common (LP) units. All transactions are subject to requisite approvals, market and other conditions, including tax and other regulatory clearances. Additionally, a special committee of the Board has been formed and it has selected an independent financial advisor to assist in the full and thorough review of Speedway to ensure optimum value is delivered to shareholders over the long term. We expect to provide an update on the review by mid-2017.

Cash proceeds from the dropdowns and ongoing LP distributions are expected to fund the substantial ongoing return of capital to MPC shareholders in a manner consistent with maintaining an investment-grade credit profile.

"Moving into 2017, we are executing our strategic plan to unlock the tremendous value in our best-in-class midstream platform for the benefit of all investors," Heminger said. "We are well-positioned across the business to take advantage of strengthening commodity prices, recovering refinery spreads and robust demand for our products."

Segment Results

Total income from operations was $553 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $2.38 billion for full-year 2016, compared with $338 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 and $4.69 billion for full-year 2015. The results of MarkWest are included in the Midstream segment from the Dec. 4, 2015, merger date.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Income from Operations by Segment Refining & Marketing(a)(b) $ 219 $ 179 $ 1,543 $ 4,086 Speedway(b) 165 135 734 673 Midstream(a) 245 94 871 380 Items not allocated to segments: Corporate and other unallocated items(a) (76 ) (70 ) (277 ) (299 ) Pension settlement expenses - - (7 ) (4 ) Impairments - - (486 ) (144 ) Income from operations $ 553 $ 338 $ 2,378 $ 4,692

(a) In 2016, segment reporting was revised in connection with the contribution of MPC's inland marine business to MPLX. The results of the inland marine business are now presented in the Midstream segment. Previously, these results were reported in the Refining & Marketing segment. Comparable prior period information has been recast to reflect this revised segment presentation.

(b) Fourth-quarter and full-year 2015 income from operations includes a non-cash charge of $370 million to value inventory at lower of cost or market (LCM). The charge reduced our Refining & Marketing and Speedway segment results by $345 million and $25 million, respectively. Based on increases in refined product prices in 2016, this LCM inventory valuation reserve was reversed resulting in a non-cash benefit to 2016 segment results.

Refining & Marketing

Refining & Marketing segment income from operations was $219 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $1.54 billion for full-year 2016, compared with $179 million and $4.09 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015 and full-year 2015, respectively.

Excluding the lower of cost or market (LCM) charge in the fourth quarter of 2015, the decrease in quarter-over-quarter segment results was primarily due to the effect of lower product price realizations compared with the spot market product prices used in the Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crack spread and increased direct operating costs primarily related to refinery turnarounds. These negative impacts were partially offset by higher blended crack spreads. The U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC) and Chicago LLS blended 6-3-2-1 crack spread increased from $6.65 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2015 to $7.39 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2016, as an increase in the USGC crack spread more than offset a decrease in the Chicago crack spread.

Excluding the effects of LCM adjustments, the decrease in Refining & Marketing segment income from operations for full-year 2016 compared to full-year 2015 primarily resulted from lower crack spreads in both the Gulf Coast and Chicago markets and higher direct operating costs due to refinery turnarounds. The blended 6-3-2-1 crack spread for the full year decreased from $9.70 per barrel in 2015 to $6.96 per barrel in 2016.

Speedway

Speedway segment income from operations was $165 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $734 million for full-year 2016, compared with $135 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 and $673 million for full-year 2015.

Excluding the LCM charge in 2015, the increase in segment income from operations for the fourth quarter was primarily due to lower operating costs and an increase in merchandise margin, substantially offset by lower light product margin. Speedway's light product margin decreased from 18.23 cents per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2015 to 16.17 cents per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Excluding LCM adjustments, the increase in segment results for the full-year 2016 was primarily due to higher merchandise margin and gains from asset sales, partially offset by lower light product margin which decreased from 18.23 cents per gallon in 2015 to 16.56 cents per gallon in 2016.

Midstream

Midstream segment income from operations, which includes 100 percent of MPLX's operations as well as other related operations, was $245 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $871 million for full-year 2016, compared with $94 million and $380 million for the fourth quarter and full-year 2015, respectively. The increase in Midstream segment income from operations for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2016 compared with 2015 was primarily due to the inclusion of MarkWest's results from the Dec. 4, 2015, merger date as well as the earnings from new pipeline and marine equity investments.

Items Not Allocated to Segments

Corporate and other unallocated expenses of $76 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $277 million for full-year 2016 compared with $70 million and $299 million for the full-year 2015. The decrease for the full year was largely due to increased allocations of corporate costs to the segments.

Full-year 2016 impairments not allocated to segments of $486 million included non-cash charges of $356 million related to equity method investments and $130 million related to goodwill. Full-year 2015 impairments not allocated to segments of $144 million related to a cancelled capital project.

Strong Financial Position and Liquidity

On Dec. 31, 2016, the company had $887 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company has

$2.5 billion available under a revolving credit agreement, $1 billion available under a 364-day bank revolving credit facility and approximately $684 million available under its $750 million trade receivables securitization facility, for total liquidity of $5.1 billion.

The company's liquidity should provide it with sufficient flexibility to meet its day-to-day operational needs and continue its balanced approach to investing in the business and returning capital to shareholders. The company remains committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit profile.

Conference Call

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,500 independently owned retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 8,400 miles of crude and light product pipelines and more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 54 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.

References to Earnings

References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Marathon Petroleum Corporation ("MPC") and MPLX LP ("MPLX"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations, estimates and projections concerning the business and operations of MPC and MPLX, including proposed strategic initiatives. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "position," "pursue," "prospective," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "strategy," "target," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the companies' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include: the time, costs and ability to obtain regulatory or other approvals and consents and otherwise consummate the strategic initiatives discussed herein; the satisfaction or waiver of conditions in the agreements governing the strategic initiatives discussed herein; our ability to achieve the strategic and other objectives related to the strategic initiatives discussed herein; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; inability to agree with the MPLX conflicts committee with respect to the timing of and value attributed to assets identified for dropdown; changes to the expected construction costs and timing of projects; continued/further volatility in and/or degradation of market and industry conditions; the availability and pricing of crude oil and other feedstocks; slower growth in domestic and Canadian crude supply; the effects of the lifting of the U.S. crude oil export ban; completion of pipeline capacity to areas outside the U.S. Midwest; consumer demand for refined products; transportation logistics; the reliability of processing units and other equipment; MPC's ability to successfully implement growth opportunities; modifications to MPLX earnings and distribution growth objectives, and other risks described below with respect to MPLX; compliance with federal and state environmental, economic, health and safety, energy and other policies and regulations, including the cost of compliance with the Renewable Fuel Standard, and/or enforcement actions initiated thereunder; changes to MPC's capital budget; other risk factors inherent to MPC's industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015, filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Factors that could cause MPLX's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include: negative capital market conditions, including a persistence or increase of the current yield on common units, which is higher than historical yields, adversely affecting MPLX's ability to meet its distribution growth guidance; the time, costs and ability to obtain regulatory or other approvals and consents and otherwise consummate the strategic initiatives discussed herein and other proposed transactions; the satisfaction or waiver of conditions in the agreements governing the strategic initiatives discussed herein and other proposed transactions; our ability to achieve the strategic and other objectives related to the strategic initiatives discussed herein and other proposed transactions; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; inability to agree with respect to the timing of and value attributed to assets identified for dropdown; the adequacy of MPLX's capital resources and liquidity, including, but not limited to, availability of sufficient cash flow to pay distributions, and the ability to successfully execute its business plans and growth strategy; the timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and demand for crude oil, refined products, feedstocks or other hydrocarbon-based products; continued/further volatility in and/or degradation of market and industry conditions; changes to the expected construction costs and timing of projects; completion of midstream infrastructure by competitors; disruptions due to equipment interruption or failure, including electrical shortages and power grid failures; the suspension, reduction or termination of MPC's obligations under MPLX's commercial agreements; modifications to earnings and distribution growth objectives; the level of support from MPC, including dropdowns, alternative financing arrangements, taking equity units, and other methods of sponsor support, as a result of the capital allocation needs of the enterprise as a whole and its ability to provide support on commercially reasonable terms; compliance with federal and state environmental, economic, health and safety, energy and other policies and regulations and/or enforcement actions initiated thereunder; changes to MPLX's capital budget; other risk factors inherent to MPLX's industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2016, filed with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included herein could be affected by general domestic and international economic and political conditions. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed here, in MPC's Form 10-K or in MPLX's Form 10-K or Form 10-Q could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. Copies of MPC's Form 10-K are available on the SEC website, MPC's website at http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q are available on the SEC website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per-share data) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues and other income: Sales and other operating revenues (including consumer excise taxes) $ 17,155 $ 15,607 $ 63,339 $ 72,051 Income (loss) from equity method investments 51 30 (185 ) 88 Net gain on disposal of assets 6 1 32 7 Other income 72 41 178 112 Total revenues and other income 17,284 15,679 63,364 72,258 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (excludes items below) 13,695 12,008 49,170 55,583 Purchases from related parties 150 89 509 308 Inventory market valuation charges - 370 (370 ) 370 Consumer excise taxes 1,873 1,933 7,506 7,692 Impairment expense - - 130 144 Depreciation and amortization 504 413 2,001 1,502 Selling, general and administrative expenses 406 433 1,605 1,576 Other taxes 103 95 435 391 Total costs and expenses 16,731 15,341 60,986 67,566 Income from operations 553 338 2,378 4,692 Net interest and other financial income (costs) (136 ) (103 ) (556 ) (318 ) Income before income taxes 417 235 1,822 4,374 Provision for income taxes 128 67 609 1,506 Net income 289 168 1,213 2,868 Less net income (loss) attributable to: Redeemable noncontrolling interest 16 - 41 - Noncontrolling interests 46 (19 ) (2 ) 16 Net income attributable to MPC $ 227 $ 187 $ 1,174 $ 2,852 Per-share data Basic: Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 2.22 $ 5.29 Weighted average shares:(a) 526 531 528 538 Diluted: Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 2.21 $ 5.26 Weighted average shares:(a) 529 535 530 542 Dividends paid $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 1.36 $ 1.14

(a) The number of weighted average shares for the periods ended Dec. 31, 2016, and 2015, reflects the impact of our share repurchases.

Supplemental Statistics (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Income from Operations by segment Refining & Marketing(a)(b) $ 219 $ 179 $ 1,543 $ 4,086 Speedway(a) 165 135 734 673 Midstream(b)(c) 245 94 871 380 Items not allocated to segments: Corporate and other unallocated items (76 ) (70 ) (277 ) (299 ) Pension settlement expenses - - (7 ) (4 ) Impairments(d) - - (486 ) (144 ) Income from operations(a) 553 338 2,378 4,692 Net interest and other financial income (costs) (136 ) (103 ) (556 ) (318 ) Income before income taxes 417 235 1,822 4,374 Provision for income taxes 128 67 609 1,506 Net income 289 168 1,213 2,868 Less net income (loss) attributable to: Redeemable noncontrolling interest 16 - 41 - Noncontrolling interests 46 (19 ) (2 ) 16 Net income attributable to MPC $ 227 $ 187 $ 1,174 $ 2,852 Capital Expenditures and Investments(e) Refining & Marketing $ 313 $ 359 $ 1,101 $ 1,045 Speedway 112 226 303 501 Midstream(b)(c) 374 14,145 1,521 14,545 Corporate and Other(f) 38 71 144 192 Total $ 837 $ 14,801 $ 3,069 $ 16,283

(a) Fourth-quarter and full-year 2015 income from operations includes a non-cash LCM charge of $370 million to value inventory at lower of cost or market (LCM). The charge reduced our Refining & Marketing and Speedway segment results by $345 million and $25 million, respectively. The company reversed this LCM inventory valuation reserve due to increased refined product prices during the second quarter of 2016 resulting in a $370 non-cash benefit to income from operations for the full year 2016, which increased Refining & Marketing and Speedway segment results by $345 million and $25 million, respectively.

(b) In 2016, segment reporting was revised in connection with the contribution of MPC's inland marine business to MPLX. The results of the inland marine business are now presented in the Midstream segment. Previously, these results were reported in the Refining & Marketing segment. Comparable prior period information has been recast to reflect this revised segment presentation.

(c) Includes the results of MarkWest from the Dec. 4, 2015, merger date.

(d) Full-year 2016 impairments included non-cash charges of $267 million related to our equity method investment in the Sandpiper Pipeline project resulting from the indefinite deferral of this project, $130 million related to the goodwill recognized in connection with the MarkWest merger and $89 million related to an MPLX equity method investment. Full-year 2015 relates to the cancellation of the ROUX project.

(e) The three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2015, includes $13.85 billion for the MarkWest merger.

(f) Includes capitalized interest of $16 million, $11 million, $63 million and $37 million, respectively.



Supplementary Statistics (Unaudited) (continued) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 MPC Consolidated Refined Product Sales Volumes (thousands of barrels per day (mbpd)(a) 2,252 2,257 2,269 2,301 Refining & Marketing (R&M) Operating Statistics R&M refined product sales volume (mbpd)(b) 2,240 2,248 2,259 2,289 R&M gross margin (dollars per barrel)(c)(d) $ 11.41 $ 12.70 $ 11.26 $ 15.25 Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(e) 93 95 95 99 Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(f) Crude oil refined 1,672 1,638 1,699 1,711 Other charge and blendstocks 138 201 151 177 Total 1,810 1,839 1,850 1,888 Sour crude oil throughput (percent) 61 55 60 55 WTI-priced crude oil throughput (percent) 18 20 19 20 Refined product yields (mbpd):(f) Gasoline 877 934 900 913 Distillates 621 615 617 603 Propane 34 35 35 36 Feedstocks and special products 227 204 241 281 Heavy fuel oil 19 34 32 31 Asphalt 58 49 58 55 Total 1,836 1,871 1,883 1,919 Refinery direct operating costs ($/barrel):(g) Planned turnaround and major maintenance $ 2.16 $ 1.71 $ 1.83 $ 1.13 Depreciation and amortization 1.48 1.43 1.47 1.39 Other manufacturing(h) 4.29 4.25 4.09 4.15 Total $ 7.93 $ 7.39 $ 7.39 $ 6.67 R&M Operating Statistics by Region - Gulf Coast Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(i) Crude oil refined 986 1,043 1,039 1,060 Other charge and blendstocks 184 206 195 184 Total 1,170 1,249 1,234 1,244 Sour crude oil throughput (percent) 73 69 73 68 WTI-priced crude oil throughput (percent) 10 4 8 6 Refined product yields (mbpd):(i) Gasoline 466 557 514 534 Distillates 377 408 399 392 Propane 24 26 26 26 Feedstocks and special products 294 247 286 286 Heavy fuel oil 10 19 21 15 Asphalt 16 18 15 16 Total 1,187 1,275 1,261 1,269 Refinery direct operating costs ($/barrel):(g) Planned turnaround and major maintenance $ 2.82 $ 1.12 $ 2.09 $ 0.81 Depreciation and amortization 1.16 1.08 1.14 1.09 Other manufacturing(h) 3.94 3.78 3.70 3.88 Total $ 7.92 $ 5.98 $ 6.93 $ 5.78

Supplementary Statistics (Unaudited) (continued) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 R&M Operating Statistics by Region - Midwest Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(i) Crude oil refined 686 595 660 651 Other charge and blendstocks 44 56 39 39 Total 730 651 699 690 Sour crude oil throughput (percent) 43 31 40 34 WTI-priced crude oil throughput (percent) 29 48 38 43 Refined product yields (mbpd):(i) Gasoline 411 377 386 379 Distillates 244 207 218 211 Propane 12 11 11 12 Feedstocks and special products 20 15 35 38 Heavy fuel oil 10 16 12 17 Asphalt 42 31 43 39 Total 739 657 705 696 Refinery direct operating costs ($/barrel):(g) Planned turnaround and major maintenance $ 0.84 $ 2.69 $ 1.15 $ 1.64 Depreciation and amortization 1.81 1.97 1.88 1.83 Other manufacturing(h) 4.31 4.72 4.29 4.36 Total $ 6.96 $ 9.38 $ 7.32 $ 7.83 Speedway Operating Statistics Convenience stores at period-end(j) 2,733 2,766 Gasoline and distillate sales (millions of gallons) 1,489 1,537 6,094 6,038 Gasoline and distillate gross margin (dollars per gallon)(d)(k) $ 0.1617 $ 0.1823 $ 0.1656 $ 0.1823 Merchandise sales (in millions) $ 1,230 $ 1,210 $ 5,007 $ 4,879 Merchandise gross margin (in millions) $ 350 $ 340 $ 1,435 $ 1,368 Merchandise gross margin percent 28.4 % 28.0 % 28.7 % 28.0 % Same store gasoline sales volume (period over period) (2.4 )% (0.3 )% (0.4 )% (0.3 )% Same store merchandise sales (period over period)(l) 3.7 % 2.7 % 3.2 % 4.1 % Midstream Operating Statistics Crude oil and refined product pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(m) 2,346 2,071 2,311 2,191 Gathering system throughput (million cubic feet per day)(n) 3,164 3,075 3,275 3,075 Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(n) 5,970 5,468 5,761 5,468 C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(n) 346 307 335 307

(a) Total average daily volumes of refined product sales to wholesale, branded and retail customers.

(b) Includes intersegment sales.

(c) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by total refinery throughputs.

(d) Excludes LCM inventory valuation adjustments.

(e) Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities.

(f) Excludes inter-refinery volumes of 90 mbpd and 61 mbpd for fourth quarter 2016 and 2015, respectively, and 83 mbpd and 46 mbpd for the full-year 2016 and 2015, respectively.

(g) Per barrel of total refinery throughputs.

(h) Includes utilities, labor, routine maintenance and other operating costs.

(i) Includes inter-refinery transfer volumes.

(j) Includes Marathon brand locations operated by Speedway. Decrease primarily due to the contribution of 41 travel centers to the Pilot joint venture in 4Q 2016.

(k) The price paid by consumers less the cost of refined products, including transportation, consumer excise taxes and bankcard processing fees, divided by gasoline and distillate sales volumes.

(l) Excludes cigarettes.

(m) On owned common-carrier pipelines, excluding equity method investments.

(n) Includes the MarkWest results beginning on the Dec. 4, 2015, merger date. Includes amounts related to unconsolidated equity method investments on a 100% basis.

Segment Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (Segment EBITDA) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Segment EBITDA(a) Refining & Marketing(b) $ 491 $ 447 $ 2,635 $ 5,138 Speedway(b) 235 201 1,007 927 Midstream 392 159 1,447 524 Total Segment EBITDA(a)(b) 1,118 807 5,089 6,589 Total segment depreciation & amortization (489 ) (399 ) (1,941 ) (1,450 ) Items not allocated to segments(d) (76 ) (70 ) (770 ) (447 ) Income from operations 553 338 2,378 4,692 Net interest and other financial income (costs) (136 ) (103 ) (556 ) (318 ) Income before income taxes 417 235 1,822 4,374 Income tax provision 128 67 609 1,506 Net income 289 168 1,213 2,868 Less net income (loss) attributable to: Redeemable noncontrolling interest 16 - 41 - Noncontrolling interests 46 (19 ) (2 ) 16 Net income attributable to MPC $ 227 $ 187 $ 1,174 $ 2,852

(a) Segment EBITDA represents segment earnings before interest and financing costs, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. Segment EBITDA is used by some investors and analysts to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. Segment EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities.

(b) Fourth-quarter and full-year 2015 income from operations includes a non-cash charge of $370 million to value inventory at lower of cost or market (LCM). The charge reduced our Refining & Marketing and Speedway segment results by $345 million and $25 million, respectively. The company reversed this LCM inventory valuation reserve due to increased refined product prices during the second quarter of 2016 resulting in a $370 non-cash benefit to income from operations for the full year 2016, which increased Refining & Marketing and Speedway segment results by $345 million and $25 million, respectively.

(c) Includes the results of MarkWest from the December 4, 2015 merger date.

(d) Includes impairment charges of $486 million and $144 million for the full-years 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Select Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In millions) December 31, 2016 September 30

2016 Cash and cash equivalents $ 887 $ 709 MPLX debt 4,423 4,412 Total consolidated debt 10,572 10,566 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,000 1,000 Equity 20,203 19,957 Debt-to-total-capital ratio (percent) 33 34 Shares outstanding 528 528 Cash provided from operations (quarter ended) $ 991 $ 405





MPC reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results (http://hugin.info/147922/R/2074996/780138.pdf)



