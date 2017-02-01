HEINEKEN International: HEINEKEN renews UEFA Champions League sponsorship

Amsterdam, 1st February 2017 - HEINEKEN has announced that it has extended its current agreement with UEFA to sponsor the UEFA Champions League for a further three years. The new agreement will see Heineken®, the world's leading international premium beer brand, continue as an official partner of the world's most prestigious club football competition until the end of the 2021 competition. The partnership also includes the UEFA Super Cup 2018, 2019 and 2020. The partnership plays an important role in supporting the Heineken® brand's business growth objectives across the world.

HEINEKEN's relationship with UEFA dates back to 1994, making it one of UEFA's longest standing partners. The contract renewal encompasses LED Pitch boarding exposure as well as the rights to exclusive UEFA Champions League content, such as Back Stadium Tour and UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, presented by Heineken®.

Hans Erik Tuijt, Global Sponsorship Director, HEINEKEN, said: "HEINEKEN has enjoyed a long and successful partnership with UEFA for more than 20 years, and we look forward to continuing this. UEFA Champions League in an integral part of Heineken®'s marketing activities, from Sao Paolo to Shanghai. Our global 'Champion the Match' integrated campaign is live in over 100 markets this season. Through this, as well as our acclaimed UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, we create engaging fan experiences that go beyond the 90 minutes of the match. This activity compliments our other long-standing partnership platforms; Formula One, Rugby World Cup and James Bond."

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA Marketing Director, said: "We are very pleased and thankful that HEINEKEN has chosen to renew its partnership with the UEFA Champions League. Having such an experienced partner is invaluable to UEFA, and reinforces our efforts to continuously improve and promote our club competitions on a global level. The fact that HEINEKEN renewed at an early stage in the process illustrates the continued strength of UEFA's sponsorship platforms."

Quick Facts

HEINEKEN has been a UEFA partner since 1994

In 2005, Heineken® took over from HEINEKEN owned Amstel

Heineken® will be bringing its sponsorship to over 220 countries via marketing and PR efforts.

The UEFA Champions League is enjoyed by over 4.2 billion people around the world.

Since 2007 the UCL Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® has visited over 35 countries in Africa, Asia, North and South America.

Following the new deal, Heineken® sponsorship is scheduled to run until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

