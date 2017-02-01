BLE's Retail Mentoring Programme Receives CPD Accreditation

LONDON, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the Retail Mentoring Programme opens for applications for 2017, organisers, Brand Licensing Europe announce that it has received official accreditation from the CPD (Continuing Professional Development) Certification Service.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463715/BLE_Logo.jpg )



CPD, as explained on its website, is "the term used to describe the learning activities professionals engage in to develop and enhance their abilities. It enables learning to become conscious and proactive, rather than passive and reactive".

Delegate numbers for the eight-month programme doubled in 2016 with 61 retailers participating, including delegates from Argos, Asda, Halfords and Claire's Accessories, and is the only scheme of its kind in the UK. Run as part of Brand Licensing Europe, which is organised by UBM and sponsored by the International Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association (LIMA), the programme is designed to give buying and merchandising professionals a deeper understanding of the licensing industry.

"Supporting young licensing professionals is key to the development of BLE" said Anna Knight, Brand Director, BLE.

"The additional formal CPD accreditation that our delegates will receive this year will enhance their CVs and give them the confidence to engage even more successfully within the licensing industry. We're delighted to be able to provide such a course and thank all of the brand owners who support the programme, without whom it simply wouldn't be the learning opportunity that it is."

This year's programme looks to welcome retailers from a broad range of categories including apparel, gift, gaming, health & beauty, food, homeware, stationery and toys. Retailers can apply to be part of the programme here http://ubm.brandlicensing.eu/retail-mentoring-programme/.

Retail Mentoring Programme delegates will get a place at the Licensing Essentials Course, organised by LIMA; a chance to judge the product categories at the Licensing Awards, organised by Max Publishing; a place at the programme's closing conference and access to the Retail Lounge at BLE itself which takes place from 10-12 October at Olympia London.



Mentees will also benefit from a full day with a licensor to help them to understand licensing from the brand owner side, as well as receiving tips on how to work effectively with some of the world's best known properties and agents.



For further information on the Retail Mentoring Programme please see http://ubm.brandlicensing.eu/retail-mentoring-programme/

For further information on the CPD Certification Service please see https://cpduk.co.uk/

