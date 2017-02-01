BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Income Strategies Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 2138003QINEGCHYGW702



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 January 2017 its issued share capital consisted of 267,037,282 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 January 2017, the Company held 24,075,000 ordinary shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 267,037,282 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



Contact:

S Beynsberger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Date:

1 February 2017