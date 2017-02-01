LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based legal technology company, announces its attendance at the Greater Los Angeles-area (GLA) Association of Legal Administrators' (ALA) 2017 Employment Law Forum.

The Employment Law Forum (ELF), which is open to the public, brings together legal professionals and experts in labor and employment law as well as general human resources to share their extensive experiences and give attendees tested tactics to employ at their firms to both prevent and resolve employment claims.

The forum also gives attendees the opportunity to visit and learn about the latest legal technologies.

WHEN: Saturday, February 4, 2017

WHAT: GLA ALA Employment Law Forum

WHERE: Sheraton Universal Hotel, Universal City, California

The GLA ALA provides education, resources and networking for more than 350 members and serves business of law leaders throughout Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Riverside counties.

Innovative Computing Systems is a Platinum sponsor of the GLA ALA. The company is also active in the Golden Gate and Austin, Texas, chapters.

More information about GLA ALA and ELF can be found at: http://www.glaala.org.

About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services industries. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success with IT initiatives. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.

