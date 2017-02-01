FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAX) is pleased to announce that RedChip Companies Inc has conducted a Video Production interview with CEO Adrian McKenzie from DNA Brands, over the past couple of weeks.

REDCHIP VIDEO PRODUCTION

"I have been up to Orlando, Florida having completed recently a RedChip video production. I couldn't be happier to have RedChip Companies working with DNA Brands who are providing us with the multimedia and video and cable production coverage that they are renowned for," stated Adrian McKenzie.

Video production will be forthcoming, on the RedChip Companies website.

SOCIAL MEDIA

DNA Brands in its ongoing improvements will be using Twitter to update the public on a periodic basis.

Adrian McKenzie in this regard had the following to say: "Social media now more than ever plays a vital role in getting the message out to the public and keeping them up-to-date. In line with this I am using my official twitter account https://twitter.com/dnabrandsinc and will be periodically updating the public on company progress and other topics of interest."

PRODUCTION RELAUNCH ROLL OUT DNA Brands is anticipating a 90 day production roll out.

"My consultant and I have been putting together realistic projections, by shopping various co packers for production quotes for getting product back out into the public. This has not been an easy task by any means to get to this point. It is my pleasure to announce that DNA Brands plans to within the next 90 days get DNA Energy Drinks relaunched back into the market place. I have been taking things deliberately slower on a step-by-step and will continue to do so. I am confident that production is going to happen, and the reality is that over the course of the past 6 months the infrastructure has been put in place to ramp up production as planned. The flavors we will be looking to reintroducing into the marketplace will be Cellular Citrus, Cryo Berry, and Molecular Melon," concluded Adrian McKenzie.

Adrian McKenzie

561 654 5722

info@dnabrandsinc.com

www.dnabrandsinc.com

www.dnaenergydrink.com



