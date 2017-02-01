SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTC PINK: SSFT), a leader in Archiving and eDiscovery solutions and professional services, announced that current board director Romi Randhawa, a distinguished Silicon Valley entrepreneur, will lead the company's sales and marketing initiatives starting on February 1, 2017. Mr. Randhawa also will maintain his director position on the Sonasoft Board.

Andy Khanna, President and CEO, stated, "Romi brings a clear track record of success to Sonasoft. Romi comes fresh off from his last successful startup project, HPM Networks, which he recently sold to the German IT service giant, CANCOM. Romi's channel network is superb. He knows the right people in the right places. Under his leadership, his last company consecutively made The Channel Company's CRN® Tech Elite 250 for five years in a row. Romi's arrival is like getting an all-star quarterback. He has the moves and knows the plays. He charges hard to victory."

Andy Khanna continued, "Romi's timing to join Sonasoft is perfect. With Sonasoft's freshly revamped SonaVault 5.0 Email Archiving and eDiscovery solution, Romi will be able to position us as a disruptive market leader. With Romi heading up Sonasoft's sales and marketing, it will be like injecting jet fuel to a sports car. We'll be going places. Really fast."

Romi Randhawa added, "This is the ideal time to contribute to Sonasoft's marketing and sales. Sonasoft already has all the ingredients for success. It has the right technology, excellent support, and dedicated staff. I plan to build upon Sonasoft's past success and plunge it into the channel. Sonasoft just entered into an agreement with Ingram Micro, the world's largest distributor of computer and technology products and services. I look forward to guiding this relationship and delivering value to the thousands of enterprises that can benefit from SonaVault 5.0 Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software Solution."

About Romi Randhawa

Romi Randhawa has more than 25 years of high technology management experience. In 1994, he founded HPM Networks and transformed it from a mid-market service provider to a leader in enterprise hardware solutions.

During his tenure with HPM Networks, Mr. Randhawa established valuable partnerships with HP and other major OEMs. Romi also served as President of the HP SMB Council from 2010 to 2012 and provided strategic leadership for joint go-to-market strategies in emerging markets.

About Sonasoft

Sonasoft Corporation is a publicly traded corporation and is listed on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol SSFT. Sonasoft's core business model includes enterprise-class email archiving, eDiscovery, and business continuity software solutions for Microsoft Business Applications on Microsoft Windows platforms. Sonasoft's signature products for eDiscovery tools, which include SonaVault 5.0 Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software, as well as SonaVault Email Archiving Appliances, deliver affordable enterprise-level functionality that exceeds compliance and ease-of-use requirements of small and medium-sized businesses, governments, school districts, organizations, and enterprises. Sonasoft recently expanded its product offering to include email archiving and eDiscovery solutions in the cloud. The company also launched SonaSecure, which protects systems from ransomware and other email-based threats as well as provides email continuity services. In addition, Sonasoft offers data export and migration services for competing archiving solutions. Sonasoft email archiving and eDiscovery solutions have hundreds of deployments with an exceptionally high degree of customer satisfaction. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

