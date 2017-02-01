sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nordnet: Monthly Statistics January

BROMMA, Sweden, Feb 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Information about Nordnet is available at www.nordnetab.com.

In January, 2,262,411 trades were made in stocks, warrants and options among Nordnet's customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. That corresponds to 110,362 trades per day. The number of customers in the end of January was 576,600, which is 9,800 more than previous month. The number of accounts was 747,800, which is 12,800 more than previous month. Net savings for the month was SEK 500 million and the savings capital was SEK 236 billion. Lending to customers by the end of January was SEK 9.5 billion.

Table: Nordnet's total trades on all exchanges and market places for all customers, and average number of trades per day. Average number of trades per day is calculated as total trades divided by the number of days the Swedish exchanges are open. Accounts, customers, net savings, savings capital and lending are based on preliminary data.


January

January

Change

December

Change


2017

2016

one year

2016

one month







Number of trades






Sweden

1 155 780

1 036 043

11,6%

1 078 773

7,1%







Norway

404 626

270 640

49,5%

335 418

20,6%







Denmark

375 221

395 010

-5,0%

309 214

21,3%

Finland

326 784

322 839

1,2%

300 833

8,6%

Total

2 262 411

2 024 532

11,7%

2 024 238

11,8%







Average per day

110 362

109 434

0,8%

96 392

14,5%

Traded value cash market
(SEK million)*

69 147

66 194

4,5%

62 645

10,4%







Active customers

576 600

495 900

16,3%

566 800

1,7%

Active accounts

747 800

635 000

17,8%

735 000

1,7%

Net savings (SEK million)

500

2 000

-75,0%

1 600

-68,8%

Savings capital (SEK billion)

236

193

22,1%

235

0,5%

Margin lending (SEK million)**

5 269

4 690

12,3%

5 102

3,3%

Personal Loans (SEK million)

3 208

2 618

22,5%

3 172

1,1%

Mortgage (SEK million)***

1 032

-

-

937

10,2%

* Cash market relates to trades in stocks, warrants, ETFs and certificate.

** Lending excluding lending with cash and cash equivalents

*** Nordnet launched mortgage in April 2016. The lending volume was published for the first time in May 2016, which is why there are no comparison data available before that.

Watch CEO Håkan Nyberg and Head of Communications Johan Tidestad comment on the monthly statistics at 14:00 live on Twitter. Link on Twitter @Nordnet.

For more information, please contact:

Håkan Nyberg,
CEO
E-mail: hakan.nyberg@nordnet.se,
Tel: +46 703 970904

Johan Tidestad,
Head of Communications
E-mail:johan.tidestad@nordnet.se,
Tel: +46 708 875775

This is information that Nordnet AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:40 CET on 1 February 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordnet/r/nordnet--monthly-statistics-january,c2178479

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/116/2178479/622334.pdf

Nordnet: Monthly statistics January


© 2017 PR Newswire