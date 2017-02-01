Nordnet: Monthly statistics January

BROMMA, Sweden, Feb 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
In January, 2,262,411 trades were made in stocks, warrants and options among Nordnet's customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. That corresponds to 110,362 trades per day. The number of customers in the end of January was 576,600, which is 9,800 more than previous month. The number of accounts was 747,800, which is 12,800 more than previous month. Net savings for the month was SEK 500 million and the savings capital was SEK 236 billion. Lending to customers by the end of January was SEK 9.5 billion.
Table: Nordnet's total trades on all exchanges and market places for all customers, and average number of trades per day. Average number of trades per day is calculated as total trades divided by the number of days the Swedish exchanges are open. Accounts, customers, net savings, savings capital and lending are based on preliminary data.
January
January
Change
December
Change
2017
2016
one year
2016
one month
Number of trades
Sweden
1 155 780
1 036 043
11,6%
1 078 773
7,1%
Norway
404 626
270 640
49,5%
335 418
20,6%
Denmark
375 221
395 010
-5,0%
309 214
21,3%
Finland
326 784
322 839
1,2%
300 833
8,6%
Total
2 262 411
2 024 532
11,7%
2 024 238
11,8%
Average per day
110 362
109 434
0,8%
96 392
14,5%
Traded value cash market
69 147
66 194
4,5%
62 645
10,4%
Active customers
576 600
495 900
16,3%
566 800
1,7%
Active accounts
747 800
635 000
17,8%
735 000
1,7%
Net savings (SEK million)
500
2 000
-75,0%
1 600
-68,8%
Savings capital (SEK billion)
236
193
22,1%
235
0,5%
Margin lending (SEK million)**
5 269
4 690
12,3%
5 102
3,3%
Personal Loans (SEK million)
3 208
2 618
22,5%
3 172
1,1%
Mortgage (SEK million)***
1 032
-
-
937
10,2%
* Cash market relates to trades in stocks, warrants, ETFs and certificate.
** Lending excluding lending with cash and cash equivalents
*** Nordnet launched mortgage in April 2016. The lending volume was published for the first time in May 2016, which is why there are no comparison data available before that.
For more information, please contact:
Håkan Nyberg,
CEO
E-mail: hakan.nyberg@nordnet.se,
Tel: +46 703 970904
Johan Tidestad,
Head of Communications
E-mail:johan.tidestad@nordnet.se,
Tel: +46 708 875775
This is information that Nordnet AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:40 CET on 1 February 2017.
