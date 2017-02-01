Nordnet: Monthly statistics January

BROMMA, Sweden, Feb 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In January, 2,262,411 trades were made in stocks, warrants and options among Nordnet's customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. That corresponds to 110,362 trades per day. The number of customers in the end of January was 576,600, which is 9,800 more than previous month. The number of accounts was 747,800, which is 12,800 more than previous month. Net savings for the month was SEK 500 million and the savings capital was SEK 236 billion. Lending to customers by the end of January was SEK 9.5 billion.

Table: Nordnet's total trades on all exchanges and market places for all customers, and average number of trades per day. Average number of trades per day is calculated as total trades divided by the number of days the Swedish exchanges are open. Accounts, customers, net savings, savings capital and lending are based on preliminary data.



January January Change December Change

2017 2016 one year 2016 one month













Number of trades









Sweden 1 155 780 1 036 043 11,6% 1 078 773 7,1%











Norway 404 626 270 640 49,5% 335 418 20,6%











Denmark 375 221 395 010 -5,0% 309 214 21,3% Finland 326 784 322 839 1,2% 300 833 8,6% Total 2 262 411 2 024 532 11,7% 2 024 238 11,8%











Average per day 110 362 109 434 0,8% 96 392 14,5% Traded value cash market

(SEK million)* 69 147 66 194 4,5% 62 645 10,4%











Active customers 576 600 495 900 16,3% 566 800 1,7% Active accounts 747 800 635 000 17,8% 735 000 1,7% Net savings (SEK million) 500 2 000 -75,0% 1 600 -68,8% Savings capital (SEK billion) 236 193 22,1% 235 0,5% Margin lending (SEK million)** 5 269 4 690 12,3% 5 102 3,3% Personal Loans (SEK million) 3 208 2 618 22,5% 3 172 1,1% Mortgage (SEK million)*** 1 032 - - 937 10,2%

* Cash market relates to trades in stocks, warrants, ETFs and certificate.

** Lending excluding lending with cash and cash equivalents

*** Nordnet launched mortgage in April 2016. The lending volume was published for the first time in May 2016, which is why there are no comparison data available before that.

