Streetlab, a company which works to improve independence, mobility and quality of life for the visually impaired, has announced a strategic partnership agreement with Iris Pharma, an ophthalmology-focused contract research organization (CRO) that offers preclinical and clinical drug device development services. This partnership forms the basis of a new service offer for the pharmaceutical industry, with the integration of a methodological approach which is focused on human factors in the assessment of new drugs, medical devices or technologies for the use of partially sighted people.

In Paris, within the Institut de la Vision, Streetlab has several innovative testing platforms which provide real solutions in assessing the mobility, vision and object apprehension strategy among the visually impaired using motion capture systems under controlled and reproducible environmental conditions. As part of this partnership, Iris Pharma will contribute its almost 30 years experience in ophthalmology as well as its unique expertise and knowledge of all stages of research and development, especially when establishing and managing clinical trials." We are delighted with this partnership, which will provide us with some synergy in the control of clinical trials. The post-drug or post-surgical therapeutic benefit is now objectively measurable using an innovative assessment of the impact on performing everyday tasks " explains Mr. Emmanuel Gutman, Chief Executive Officer of Streetlab.

While demographic changes in industrialized countries have led to a significant increase in the number of people with visual impairments, the acceleration of scientific progress in ophthalmology heralds significant future therapeutic innovations." By combining our respective fields of expertise, together we can provide healthcare firms with assessment criteria for calibrated, innovative clinical trials which are adapted as closely as possible to the specific needs of visually impaired patients, thus meeting innovation challenges as successfully as possible " clarifies Mr. Yann Quentric, President of Iris Pharma.

About Streetlab

Created by the Institut de la Vision and headed by the Professor José-Alain Sahel, the purpose of Streetlab is to assess products and services in order to improve independence, mobility and the quality of life of visually impaired people. Thanks to its close collaboration with the Quinze-Vingts Hospital, the company enjoys first-rate medical and scientific expertise.

About Iris Pharma

A leading CRO dedicated to ophthalmology, Iris Pharma helps clients around the world navigate every stage of the drug and device development process including in vivo screening, proof of concept, ocular efficacy, GLP preclinical studies, bioanalysis, clinical trials, and marketing surveys. This CRO has expertise in all ophthalmic indications, and supports clients ranging from small start-ups to large pharmaceutical companies in moving forward products that directly or indirectly affect eye health.

