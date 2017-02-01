Planon to Sponsor a New IFMA Foundation Publication

BRIGHTON, England, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Erik Jaspers, David Karpook, and Nancy Johnson Sanquist Contribute to "Work on the Move 2"

Planon, the global leader in Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) software and the IFMA Foundation have released a new publication, Work on the Move 2 that focuses on how innovation is transforming the workplace in a digital economy.

This second edition includes forward-looking case studies from around the world and provides practical tools that facility professionals can use to take workplace strategies from idea to implementation and track their success. Erik Jaspers, responsible for Planon's strategy and innovation, has authored a chapter on "Technologies Driving Smart Futures" and David Karpook, strategic business consultant at Planon, has co-authored a chapter on "The Real Estate Paradox: Options and Investments." Nancy Johnson Sanquist, VP of Global Strategic Marketing at Planon, is a co-editor of the book and has also co-authored two chapters on "The Building Digital Workplace" and "Moving Forward with Wendy."

"We believe this publication will be of great guidance to those who seek to understand the developments around the workplace and the forces behind them," said Planon CEO Pierre Guelen.

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of software that supports organisations who aim to optimise workplaces, services and assets. Planon delivers innovative software, proven best practices and professional services that increase workplace productivity and cost efficiency. Planon's software has been developed in-house and all components are fully integrated to deliver reliable management information. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for over 2,000 clients. To learn more about Planon's IWMS visit http://planonsoftware.com

About the IFMA Foundation

Established in 1990 as a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation, and separate entity from IFMA (The International Facility Management Association), The IFMA Foundation works for the public good in support of Facility Management higher education, students studying Facility Management and related fields, research critical to the profession, and increasing awareness of facility management and making FM a career of choice. The IFMA Foundation is supported by the generosity of the FM community including IFMA members, chapters, councils, corporate sponsors and private contributors who share the belief that education and research improve the FM profession. To learn more about the IFMA Foundation, visit http://www.ifmafoundation.org.