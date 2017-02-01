ELISA MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS RELEASE 1 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 2:00 PM



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Katajisto, Timo Position: Other senior manager



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32_20170131214950_2



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Elisa Oyj LEI: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-01 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884



Volume: 7160 Unit price:



Aggregated transactions Volume: 7160 Volume weighted average price:



ELISA CORPORATION



Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 10 262 3036



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Principal media www.elisa.com