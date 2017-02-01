sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,568 Euro		-0,155
-0,87 %
WKN: A0YGEJ ISIN: CA0985461049 Ticker-Symbol: QNC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,64
18,197
13:20
17,691
18,214
13:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP17,568-0,87 %