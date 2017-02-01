

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $89.0 million, or $0.99 per share. This was higher than $78.3 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $1.50 billion. This was up from $1.46 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $89.0 Mln. vs. $78.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 to $4.50.



