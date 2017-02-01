Global Food Service Equipment Market 2011-2021: Growth in Rapid Food Testing Methods / Strict Rules on Food Safety by Regulatory Authorities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Food Service Equipment Market - By Product Type, By End User, By Region, By Country: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2011-2021)" report to their offering.

Global Food Service Equipment Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% during 2016-2021.

The strong growth in food Service Equipment market is driven by rise in per capita disposable consumer income, lower unemployment rate, need to replace or upgrade existing equipment and growing concern towards food safety and health.

Refrigeration & Ice Machine Equipment hold the major percentage share in the total market and is also the fastest growing segment. Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share mainly due to well established foodservice industry and restaurants there demanding more energy efficient and technologically advanced equipment. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster pace during forecasted period.

Report Highlights:

- Primary Research: Interviews conducted with key management people to gain quality responses and deeper insights.

- Secondary Research: Data and insights from industry associations, annual reports, company presentations, premium journals and internal database.

- Actual Period: Historical and current market sizing (2012-2015)

- Forecast Period: Projected market sizing (2016E-2021F)

- Strategic Recommendations



Global food Service Equipment market has been segmented on the basis of



By Product Type



- Cooking Equipment

- Refrigeration & Ice Machine Equipment

- Storage & Handling Equipment

- Warewashing & Sanitation Equipment

- Serving Equipment

- Food Preparation Equipment

By End User

- Full Service Restaurants

- Limited Service Restaurants

- Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Food Service Equipment Product Overview



5. Global Food Service Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Food Service Equipment Market, By Product (Cooking, refrigeration & Ice Machine, Storage & Handling, Warewashing & Sanitation, Serving and Food Preparation)

7. Global Food Service Equipment Market-By End User (Full Service, Limited Service, Others)

8. Global Food Service Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Food Service Equipment Market



12. SWOT Analysis -Food Service Equipment Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. Company Profiling



- Ali Group

- Dover Corporation

- Hoshizaki Corp

- IMI Cornelius

- ITW Food Equipment Group

- Manitowoc Foodservice

- Rational AG

- Standex International

- The Middleby Corporation

- Vollrath Company, LLC

