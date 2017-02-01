Global Pet Food Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts 2011-2021: Rising Awareness for the Traditional Veggie Food for the pet will Give Huge Growth Momentum - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pet Food Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% during 2016-2021

The growth is driven by the increasing demand grain free products along with the increasing demand of natural pet food products. Additionally the increasing ownership of pet cats and dogs with the increasing trend of pet humanization and premiumization of pet food will drive the market in the forecast period. Moreover the market is getting consolidated in terms of recent mergers and acquisition where big brands are acquiring the smaller firms in order to increase their product variety and market expansions.

Although, the dog food market is gaining the maximum market share and will dominate the market share in the forecast period as well. In terms of derivative type the animal, grain free and genetically modified product are gaining the market share. APAC is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.42% during the year 2016-2012F, which is mainly driven by the increase in ownership of pets along with the rising awareness of pet owners to switch from the local brands to international brand.

The market is largely driven by the increase in spending of pet owners towards the pet food products, increased focus of pet owners towards their pet health, rising awareness for the traditional veggie food for the pet will give the huge growth momentum for the market in the forecast period.



- Companies Covered: Mars Petcare Inc., Nestle Purina Petcare, Blue Buffalo, Hill's Pet Nutirion, Diamond Pet foods, Heristo Aktiengesellschaft(AG), Invivo Animal & Health Nutrition, Big Heart Pet brands

The report provides coverage by Animal Type, By Pet Food Type, By Region, By Country:

By Animal Type

- Dog

- Cat

- Fish

- Others

By Food Type

- Dry Food

- Wet Food

- Snacks

- Mixers

