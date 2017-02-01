Tungsten Market - Global Report 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Tungsten Market (By End-Use Application, By End-User Industries, By Region, By Country): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Global Tungsten Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during 2016-2021

Strong growth in tungsten market is driven by the surging demand for downstream tungsten products in varied end-user sectors including automotive, industrial engineering, energy, and aviation. Apart from that, the uncovering of the wide range of applications in allied industries like medical, defense and electric and electronic, has been impelling growth in the tungsten market.

Although, hard metals hold the major percentage share in the total tungsten market in the present, consumption of tungsten for mill products is projected to display a faster growth in the future owing to the increasing application in high growth electronic and construction industries.

Regionally, tungsten demand growth is likely to be the fastest in the Asia Pacific region against the backdrop of economic growth in emerging markets. Developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to display a steady paced growth, mainly due to high expenditure in automotive and engineering sectors.

The report provides coverage by End-Use Application, End-User Industries, By Region and By Country:

By End-Use Application

- Hard Metals

- Steel and Other Alloys

- Mill Products

- Chemical

- Other

By End-User Industries

- Automotive

- Mining

- Construction

- Oil & Gas

- Aerospace and Defense

- Medical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Global Tungsten Market Outlook



5. Global Tungsten Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Tungsten Market-By End-Use Application



7. Global Tungsten Market-By End-User Industries



8. Global Tungsten Market: Regional Analysis



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Tungsten Market



12. SWOT Analysis -Tungsten Market



13. Value Chain Analysis



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. Company Profiling



Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

Federal Carbide Company

NAECO, LLC

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd,

Sandvik AB, Kennametal Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Toonney Alloy ( Xiamen ) Co., Ltd

