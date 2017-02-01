Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market - By Type, By Sub-Type, By Application: Analysis By Region, By Country (2011-2021)" report to their offering.

Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.19% during 2016-2021.

Due to growing problem of osteoarthritis, bone preservation, less healing time and technological advancement like minimally invasive surgeries has led to an increase in the orthopaedic biomaterial market.

Growing demand for biodegradable and biocompatible product is increasing surging prevalence of Arthritis, Bone degeneration, Obesity and Diabetes among geriatric population. Also, the inclination of young population towards adapting such products has been driving the market.

Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.19 % during 2016-2021F, driven by rising clinical education among the patients, increasing medical applications of biomaterial by orthopaedicians, rising demand from the aged population, and technological innovation has further led to growing focus towards healthcare, hence, building the need for joint replacement surgeries using orthopaedic biomaterial, specifically among the adult population.

While the market has witnessed strong foothold in the regions of North America and Europe, however rapid growth is expected to be driven by the emerging nations in Asia Pacific and ROW.

The report provides coverage by Material Type, Metal Sub Type, Non-Metal Sub Type and By Application:

By Material Type

- Metal Orthopaedic Biomaterial

- Non-Metal Orthopaedic Biomaterial

By Metal Type

- Stainless Steel

- Titanium Alloys

- Cobalt-Chromium Alloys

- Others

By Non-Metal Type

- Polymer

- Ceramic

- Composite

By Polymer Type

- UHMWPE

- PEEK

- Fiber Reinforced Polymers

- Others

By Ceramic Type

- Bioinert Ceramic

- Bioactive Ceramics

By Composite Type

- PMMA

- Others

By Application

- Joint Replacement

- Spine Implant

- Oestosynthesis

- Orthobilogics



Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Global Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market



5. Global Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market: By Material Type (Metals and Non Metals)



6. Global Metal Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market: By Sub Type (Stainless Steel, Titanium Alloys, Cobalt-Chromium Alloys, Others)

7. Global Non-Metal Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market: By Sub Type (Polymer, Ceramic and Composites)



8. Global Polymer Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market



9. Global Ceramics Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market



10. Global Composite Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market



11. Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market: By Application (Joint Replacement, Spine Implant, Osteosynthesis, Orthobiologics)

12. Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market: By Regional Breakdown

13. North America Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market: Growth and Forecast



14. North America Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market: Country Analysis

15. Europe Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market: Growth and Forecast



16. Europe Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market: Country Analysis



17. APAC Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market: Growth and Forecast

18. APAC Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market: Country Analysis

19. ROW Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market: Growth and Forecast

20. ROW Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market: Country Analysis

21. Market Dynamics

22. Market Trends



23. SWOT Analysis - Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market



24. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market



25. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



Company Profiling

Acumed

Amedica Corporation

Exactech Inc.

Globus Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

