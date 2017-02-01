Materials Analysis & Troubleshooting Course: (Newark, United States - April 18-19-20, 2017) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Materials Analysis & Troubleshooting" conference to their offering.

This course is ideal for those involved in Analytical Services, new Product/Process development and in Investigative roles.

- As an Analytical professional, you will learn interpretive skills & tips to help you provide worldclass services and consultation to your internal customers.

- If responsible for Product / Process / Technology development programs, these tools will allow you to know the starting point and progress towards your goal. If responsible for an Investigative role, such as in assessing the antiques, treasures, counterfeit products, and criminal situations, you will realize that these techniques provide unmatched value.

Who Should Attend:

- Analytical professionals

- Investigative Assessors

- Product / Process / Technology developers

Agenda:

Day 1 Mastering FTIR / Raman Spectroscopic Techniques: Learning What They Can Do For Your Company

8:00-8:30 Continental Breakfast

8:30-9:45 Family of FTIR/Raman Techniques: Theory, Principle, & Basic Concepts



9:45-10:00 Coffee Break



10:00-12:00 Breadth of Applications & Case-Studies



12:00-1:30 Lunch



1:30-3:30 The Use of Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy in the Pharmaceutical Industry: From Discovery to the Warehouse

3:30-5:30 Applications Across the Chemical/Polymer Industry

5:30-10:30 Networking Event: Evening in New York City's Times Square/Rockefeller Center

Day 2

8:00-8:30 Continental Breakfast



8:30-10:00 The Latest Development in Advanced Process Analyzers and Typical Applications.



10:00-10:30 Coffee Break



10:30-12:00 Chemical Reaction Monitoring



12:00-1:30 Lunch



1:00-5:00 Addressing Your Personal Projects with Expert Speakers



DAY - 3 Complimentary Analytical Techniques

8:00-8:30 Continental Breakfast

8:30-9:30 Surface & Microscopy Techniques: Theory, Principle, & Basic Concepts

9:30-10:00 Coffee Break



10:00-12:00 Presentation of Case Studies Across Various Industries



12:00-1:00 Lunch



1:00-3:00 Supporting but Critical Role of Thermal Techniques



For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjs2cv/materials

