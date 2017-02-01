InterSystems TrakCare Honored with 2017 Best in KLAS Awards for Global (Non-US) Acute Care EMR and Patient Administration

DUBAI, UAE, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TrakCare unified healthcare information system gains highest customer satisfaction ratings outside the US for both clinicals and PAS

InterSystems, a global leader in health information technology announced that research and insights firm KLAS has honored the InterSystems TrakCare® unified healthcare information system with two prestigious awards: 2017 Best in KLAS Global (Non-US) Acute Care EMR and 2017 Best in KLAS Global (Non-US) Patient Administration System.

This is the first time KLAS has recognized InterSystems TrakCare with the Best in KLAS Global (Non-U.S.) Patient Administration System award. In 2016 TrakCare received the 2015/2016 Best in KLAS Global (Non-US) Acute Care EMR award and two Category Leader awards.

In 2017, in addition to the two Best in KLAS awards, InterSystems TrakCare received three Category Leader awards:

Global (Non-US) Acute EMR - Middle East Region

Global (Non-US) Acute EMR - Asia /Oceania Region

/Oceania Region Global (Non-US) Patient Administration System - Asia /Oceania Region

According to KLAS, the awards recognize outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead their software and services market segments with the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

The "2017 Best in KLAS Global Software (non-US)" report, published today by KLAS, is based on satisfaction ratings by healthcare providers outside the US in three segments: Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Patient Administration System (PAS), and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS).

InterSystems TrakCare delivers a unified EMR and PAS solution based on the InterSystems health informatics platform, including a single shared database. InterSystems does not offer a PACS solution, and only sells TrakCare outside the US.

The KLAS report analyzes healthcare providers' satisfaction with their vendors' sales, contracting, implementation, and support, as well as their solutions' quality, functionality, fit with requirements, ease of use, performance, and interoperability.

"The Best in KLAS report celebrates and recognizes vendors who have made significant strides to improve healthcare," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "As the years go by, we are continually humbled by the number of providers who share their experiences with us; they make all our reports, especially our Best in KLAS report, possible."

"Independent measures of customer satisfaction, on which these KLAS awards are based, are a vital part of the due diligence any health provider should undertake before purchasing an EMR or PAS," said Christine Chapman, Vice President for TrakCare at InterSystems. "Once again, I would like to thank all our customers for working in partnership with InterSystems to achieve industry-leading satisfaction levels among healthcare professionals."

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit http://www.KLASresearch.com.

About InterSystems

InterSystems is the engine behind the world's most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems is the power behind what matters[TM]. Founded in 1978, InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit InterSystems.com.