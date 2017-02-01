

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $99.78 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $98.69 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $887.07 million. This was down from $936.95 million last year.



Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $99.78 Mln. vs. $98.69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $887.07 Mln vs. $936.95 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX