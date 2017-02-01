FT. LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- MediXall Group Inc. ("MediXall") (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry.

MediXall is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board that will be comprised of healthcare industry professionals, vendors/suppliers, and consumers. The Advisory Board will provide MediXall with knowledge, guidance and advice in key areas that complement the array of technologies envisioned by MediXall. In the formation of the Advisory Board MediXall is pleased to announce the appointment of the first Advisory Board member, Mr. Scott Herman.

For more than twenty years Scott Herman has held both appointed and elected governmental positions, including Education, Transportation, Health Services, Economic Development, and Small Business commissions, as well as the U.S. Small Business Advisory Council under House Speaker, Newt Gingrich. As a former member of the U.S. Armed Forces where he served in combat and non-combat roles, Mr. Herman earned numerous awards, including an Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and a Southwest Asia Service Medal. Now living as a combat-disabled veteran, he is uniquely qualified to advise on issues related to veterans and individuals living with disabilities.

"We are assembling a team of Advisors that will guide MediXall to provide powerful solutions to the challenges experienced by practitioners, suppliers, and consumers in the Healthcare Industry," stated Noel Guillama, Chairman of MediXall Group, Inc. "We are very pleased to welcome Scott Herman to our Advisory Board, as he brings decades of experience as both a government and business administrator, plus expertise in the field of veterans' health and the needs of those living with disabilities."

"I welcome the opportunity to be a part of the MediXall Group, Advisory Board. I am looking forward to providing my expertise and knowledge to a company that is dedicated to creating technological solutions that will empower patients and the healthcare industry to offer better services and equipment, at reduced costs, with greater transparency. This makes the industry stronger for everyone," stated Scott Herman.

MediXall's first acquisition, the MediXaid™ platform is a cloud-based healthcare marketplace portal that will provide customer/patients and healthcare professionals with information about what resources are available for their needs, and empower them to better manage their own wellness. MediXaid promises to be a true disruptor in the healthcare industry and will begin a trend toward healthcare cost containment and reduction.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaid™, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Steve Bryant

Vice President, Investor Relations

MediXall Group of FL

954-440-4678

sbryant@medixall.com



