MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ITM) announced today several prominent achievements in 2016.

Most notably, INTEMA accomplished the following:

-- Began marketing eFlyerMaker email marketing software. -- Rebrand of the Predictive Marketing Engine to MATCHERAnalytics -- Complete integration of MATCHERAnalytics in eFlyerMaker to make it a unique software -- Signed strategic agreements with 3 complementary feature providers -- Reach a total of 200 servers to run its email and predictive software -- Develops integration tools for Internet leaders such as Wordpress, Magento, Facebook -- Gets two highly favorable reviews on email software ranking blogs - 2nd and 3rd best -- Grow eFlyerMaker customer base by 3185% in 2016 -- eFlyerMaker now used in 84 different countries throughout the world -- Increases special features in Konversation/Agent enterprises email platform -- Raises $600 000 in private placements

"In 2016, we expanded significantly and made a variety of infrastructure and strategic changes in response to what our clients said is most important to them," said Sebastien Plourde, INTEMA's Vice-President. "As Intema's marketing software are is Built for the clients, it remains evident that our greatest asset is our complete range of email marketing tools for all markets.

"More than ever before, I am confident we will continue to grow rapidly and remain a top choice for email marketing, especially as we continue to develop our expertise and hone in our software advancement and capacity," Plourde concluded.

About INTEMA SOLUTIONS Inc.

INTEMA's mission is to integrate technologies to marketing. The company develops technologies for marketing and services related to predictive marketing, relationship marketing and database marketing. Since its inception, INTEMA has dedicated its efforts to deliver key solutions to the marketing industry. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com and our product websites eflyermaker.com and matcheranalytics.com.

