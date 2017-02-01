Sue Cresswell joins as Marketing Manager and Koos van der Steuijt as Global Sales Director

Applied Photophysics, a leading provider of systems for biophysical characterization of biomolecules, today announced that Louise Madden has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. The Company has also appointed Sue Cresswell as Marketing Manager and Koos van der Steuijt as Global Sales Director.

Using circular dichroism (CD), the Company's Chirascan™ systems enable scientists to discover and determine the significance of changes in the higher order structure (HOS) and stability of proteins. State-of-the-art hardware and software bring objectivity, supported by statistical validation, to a technique previously seen as having an essential, but subjective, role in biophysical characterization. Chirascan systems help to maintain momentum during the development of innovator drugs and biosimilars in the biopharmaceutical industry and enable researchers to publish with confidence. The Company's range of stopped-flow spectrometers are acknowledged globally as the gold standard for kinetic studies of fast biological reactions.

With over a decade of experience within the analytical instruments field, Louise joined Applied Photophysics in March 2014 as commercial director, before being promoted to chief operating officer in 2015. With a BA in Law and Accountancy from the University of Manchester, Louise was previously Finance Director at Farfield Group Limited and Global Service Manager at Biolin Scientific AB. Before this, she spent 11 years at KPMG, where her clients ranged from owner-managed businesses to multi-national PLCs. Louise has also, during this time, gained extensive experience of mergers and acquisitions.

Sue brings a wealth of experience in market communication, sales support and marketing. She has practiced skills in multi-national environments, and proven success in introducing new companies and technologies to the global life science market and driving the transition of biotech supply companies from a technological- to a commercially-focused approach. Sue has established two successful market communications agencies, and was previously Market Communications Director at Biacore SA (now GE Healthcare), where she played a key role in returning the Company into a profitable business, leading to its acquisition.

With significant experience of growing sales in the life science sector, Koos joins from VWR Singapore Pte Ltd, where he was Vice President, General Manager Singapore and China. In this role he was responsible for P&L in China and Singapore and achieved double digit growth of sales. Previously he held several senior management roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, including Vice President, General Manager Korea, Vice President, General Manager India and Commercial European Business Unit Director Molecular/Surface Analysis.

Commenting on the appointments, David Berglund, Chairman Applied Photophysics, said: "I am delighted to see Louise appointed as CEO, her experience at the company level and her industry knowledge position her uniquely to lead Applied Photophysics at this exciting time in the company's development. The company is fortunate to be working with such experienced professionals as Sue and Koos and I would like to welcome them to the team. These three appointments bring a wealth of commercial experience in the biotech tools industry to our Company."

Louise Madden commented: "I am very excited to be taking on the role of Chief Executive Officer as we begin to strengthen and expand our position in the biophysical characterization market. Our new generation of state-of-the-art Chirascan systems offer superior performance and productivity and will make a significant contribution to the success of our partners working in cutting-edge research and the biopharmaceutical industry."

Applied Photophysics

Applied Photophysics is a leading provider of systems and accessories for the biophysical characterization of biomolecules. The Company's SX-range of stopped-flow spectrometers, used to monitor changes in absorbance and fluorescence during fast biological reactions, is acknowledged globally as the gold standard for kinetic studies. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in Boston and Shanghai, Applied Photophysics has been established for more than 40 years. In 2005, the Company introduced the first Chirascan™ system, using the phenomenon of circular dichroism (CD) to characterize changes in protein structure and stability. Since then, the Company has continued to incorporate its in-depth knowledge and understanding of CD into a range of Chirascan products that are used in cutting-edge research and to support the development of innovator drugs and biosimilars in the biopharmaceutical industry. Compared to conventional CD instruments, the new generation of Chirascan systems ensures that every scientist gets the most from every CD analysis.

