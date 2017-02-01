

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) has agreed to pay about $1.2 billion in compensation to owners of about 80,000 3.0-liter diesel vehicles affected by the company's emissions scandal in the U.S.



Separately, automotive components supplier Robert Bosch GmbH said it would pay $327.5 million to settle a U.S. civil claim related to its role in the Volkswagen emissions-cheating scandal.



Volkswagen said it will begin the 3.0L TDI settlement program as soon as the Court grants final approval to the settlement agreements. At the earliest, approval will occur in May 2017.



Under the 3.0L TDI settlement program, Volkswagen has agreed to provide cash payments to all eligible members of the class.



It will recall and repair, free of charge to the customer, approximately 58,000 affected 2013-2016 Model Year Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche 3.0L TDI V6 vehicles to bring them into compliance with the emissions standards to which they were originally certified, if an appropriate Emissions Compliant Repair is approved by U.S. Regulators.



It will buy back or offer trade-in credit of equal value for, or terminate the leases of, approximately 20,000 eligible 2009-2012 Model Year Volkswagen and Audi 3.0L TDI V6 vehicles or, if approved by U.S. regulators, modify the vehicles to substantially reduce their nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions so as to allow eligible owners and lessees to keep them.



The German car maker and U.S. regulators agreed that Volkswagen would pay substantial cash compensation to vehicle owners and would buy some vehicles back while fixing others. The payments could rise to $4 billion if regulators don't approve the fix, the documents show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on February 14.



Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that about 11 million diesel cars worldwide were outfitted with so-called defeat devices, embedded algorithms used to game emissions tests.



Last month, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to charges in the U.S. that included conspiring to defraud the government and consumers by manipulating diesel engines. The company agreed to pay penalties and fines totaling $4.3 billion after reaching settlements totaling up to $17.5 billion over civil lawsuits in 2016.



