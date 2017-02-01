To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 1 February 2017 Announcement no. 11/2017



New base prospectus for covered bonds and mortgage bonds



BRFkredit hereby publish a new base prospectus for covered bonds and mortgage bonds - Base Prospectus dated 1 February 2017 for the issuance of bonds.



BRFkredit's Base Prospectus dated 1 February 2017 is available in electronic form in Danish and English. In case of any discrepancies, between the Danish original and the translation, the Danish original shall prevail in all respects.



The Base Prospectus is available for download in on BRFkredit's home page www.brf.com.



For more information, please contact:



-- Group Treasurer, Anders Lund Hansen on telephone (+45) 45 26 22 80 -- Senior director, Søren Winkler on telephone (+45) 45 26 29 30



Yours sincerely,



BRFkredit a/s



Lars Waalen Sandberg



Executive Vice President



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612955