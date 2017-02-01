

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Wednesday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.



Policy makers from the FOMC are meeting for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.



The Fed will likely leave interest rates unchanged while the central bank waits for the new Trump to be more specific about his economic and fiscal policies.



In the meantime, gold was up 2 dollars at $1213 an ounce, near the best levels since November.



Automatic Data Processing / Moody's Analytics' employment report for January will be published at 8.15 am ET. The forecasters are expecting a consensus of 168,000, up from 153,000 last month.



The report is a key prelude to Friday's official jobs report from the Labor Department.



