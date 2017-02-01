SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- DataStax, the leading provider of data management for cloud applications, today announced the appointment of Robert O'Donovan as chief financial officer. O'Donovan joins DataStax from Pivotal, Inc., where he was instrumental in migrating the company's business model towards a subscription model that provides consistent, reliable revenue.

"Robert's deep understanding of complex business operations and his practical experience and passion working with various teams throughout an organization are critical skills that will strengthen the DataStax executive bench," said Billy Bosworth, CEO, DataStax. "In addition, his extensive domain knowledge of both enterprise selling and the unique open source software infrastructure market make him the ideal candidate for this position. We are very excited to have him on the team."

"DataStax has an incredible market opportunity as one of the leading providers of data management for cloud applications," said Robert O'Donovan, CFO, DataStax. "I am thrilled to be joining the company and look forward to contributing to DataStax's success over the coming years."

As CFO at Pivotal, O'Donovan played a critical role managing all facets of corporate finance and focused on building a multi-year strategic roadmap to help position the company for future success. He was also responsible for managing the global Finance and Operations Team, improving the overall effectiveness of the compliance environment throughout the organization, and leading sales operations for the company. Prior to Pivotal, O'Donovan was vice president of sales productivity and enablement at Dell/EMC in Sydney, Australia where he directed the sales productivity and enablement teams in Asia Pacific and Japan, managed sales programs, and introduced sales training initiatives. O'Donovan has held various positions at Dell/EMC in the Asia Pacific/Japan region including senior director of business operations and CFO, and was also CFO at Dell/EMC in the UK and Australia/New Zealand.

O'Donovan is a qualified accountant with ACCA and conducted his studies at the Cork Institute of Technology.

Today DataStax also announced the retirement of former chief financial officer Dennis Wolf. You can view the announcement here.

