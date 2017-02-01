SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- DataStax, the leading provider of data management for cloud applications, announced the retirement of chief financial officer Dennis Wolf effective as of today. Wolf served as CFO since 2013, stewarding DataStax through a key period of growth following the company's founding in 2010.

"I would like to thank Dennis for his tremendous contributions to DataStax over the past several years, including facilitating our September 2014 Series E round of fundraising, creating awareness for the DataStax brand, overseeing our international expansion, and building a world-class financial team," said Billy Bosworth, CEO, DataStax. "I have tremendously valued Dennis' partnership and role in the organization as a trusted leader, and we wish him all the best in his new chapter."

Today DataStax also announced the appointment of Robert O'Donovan as chief financial officer. You can view the announcement here.

About DataStax

DataStax, the leading provider of data management for cloud applications, accelerates the ability of enterprises, government agencies, and systems integrators to power the exploding number of cloud applications that require data distribution across datacenters and clouds, by using our secure, operationally simple platform built on Apache Cassandra™.

With more than 500 customers in over 50 countries, DataStax Enterprise is the database technology of choice for the world's most innovative companies, such as Netflix, Safeway, ING, Adobe, Intuit, Target and eBay. Based in Santa Clara, Calif., DataStax is backed by industry-leading investors including Comcast Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital, Premji Invest and Scale Venture Partners. For more information, visit DataStax.com or follow us on @DataStax.

