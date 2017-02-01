FINCAD, the leader in portfolio valuation and risk analytics for multi-asset derivatives and fixed income, today announced two new members of its board of directors: Philip Brittan and Geoffrey Fite. Both have extensive backgrounds in financial technology and will help FINCAD accelerate its rapid growth.

Philip Brittan has nearly 30 years experience as a technology and business leader, primarily in the FinTech space. He is currently General Partner of Crazy Peak LLC, an early technology business investment and advisory firm, and holds a degree in Computer Science from Harvard.

"I couldn't be more excited about joining FINCAD's board," he commented. "Buy-side firms need more sophisticated tools for pre-trade decision making and post-trade risk management. FINCAD has been meeting that need since 1990 with truly innovative solutions, and I look forward to helping guide the direction of FINCAD's technology and growth."

Philip spent the first half of his career as an entrepreneur CEO, founding and running three start-up firms. He went on to Bloomberg, where he built the Foreign Exchange trading business. At Google, Philip oversaw Google Finance and managed a portion of the Google Local Search offering. In 2011, he joined Thomson Reuters, where he successfully turned around their flagship financial desktop, Eikon, and then went on to unite a fragmented software development and operations effort. He was named the CTO and Global Head of Platform of the Financial and Risk Division, where he managed a globally-distributed team of over 6,000 product and technology professionals.

FINCAD's other new board member, Geoff Fite, has been in financial technology for more than 20 years, and is Principal of Fite Analytics, an independent consulting firm specializing in financial technology projects. Geoff was part of the team that created Moody's Analytics, where as Chief Operating Officer he led the creation of a software business that is now a leader in the bank and insurance technology space. Most recently, Geoff was President of BondEdge Solutions, acquired by Intercontinental Exchange. Earlier in his career, he led a large financial application as CTO/COO of mPower, which was acquired by Morningstar. Geoff holds a master's degree in East Asian Languages and Cultures from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of California, San Diego.

"I saw a great opportunity when I elected to join FINCAD'S board," said Geoff. "FINCAD solutions answer a real and pressing need for the increasing challenges faced by the front and middle office at investment firms. I am eager to bring my experience and ideas to the table in order to help FINCAD continue driving the development of their solutions."

Frank Barr, Chairman of FINCAD's board of directors, weighed in on FINCAD's board selections, "We are very pleased to welcome Phillip and Geoff to the board. Their deep industry experience and leadership will be a great addition to the team, and we anticipate valuable contributions that will assist in FINCAD's growth."

CEO and FINCAD co-founder, Bob Park, added, "We are excited to have the extraordinary talents of Phillip and Geoff on-board, and look forward to their efforts in helping FINCAD deliver even more value to our clients."

About FINCAD

FINCAD is the leading provider of portfolio valuation and risk analytics for multi-asset derivatives and fixed income. FINCAD's solutions enable global financial institutions to enhance investment returns, manage market risk, comply with regulations, and provide confidence to investors and shareholders. Clients include leading asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pensions, banks and auditors. For more information, visit www.fincad.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005066/en/

Contacts:

Media

FINCAD

Rob Garfield, +1-646-435-5920

r.garfield@fincad.com

or

Follow Us

LinkedIn

Twitter