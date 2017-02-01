-- Modules suitable for both soft- and hard-switching applications

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the launch of the new fastPACK 0 MOS and fastPACK 1 MOS. Ultra efficient, reliable and robust, they are perfect for charger, SMPS and welding applications.

These new modules feature a cost-effective H-bridge topology with MOSFETs and integrated capacitors in a rugged housing, which makes them suitable for both soft- and hard-switching applications. The fastPACK 0 MOS module is rated for 650 V 80 mO and fastPACK 1 MOS for 40 mO 20 mO. Both come with integrated fast body diodes that enable ZVS for improved efficiency. They also provide limited voltage overshoot during hard commutation, thereby improving reliability and reducing EMI.

This one module is packaged in the low-inductive 35 x 37 mm flow 0 housing; the other in the 36 x 82 mm flow 1 housing. These two products feature reduced turn-on and turn-off delay times for easier controlling and less design effort.

To learn more about Vincotech's fastPACK 0+1 MOS modules, please visit: http://www.vincotech.com/fastPACK-0-1-MOS

To see Vincotech's entire range of power modules, please visit: http://www.vincotech.com/products/by-topologies.html

Vincotech is a registered trademark of Vincotech Holdings S.à.r.l.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues.

With approximately 500 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success.

To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005114/en/

Contacts:

Vincotech

Product Contact:

Baran Özbakir, +49 (0)89 878067-144

Baran.Ozbakir@vincotech.com

or

Media Contact:

Karina Seifert, +49 (0)89 878067-115

Karina.Seifert@vincotech.com