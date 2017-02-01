Abpro Expands Senior Leadership Team and Announces Adam Mostafa as Chief Financial Officer

WOBURN, Massachusetts, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Abpro, a leading therapeutic antibody company targeting human disease and at the forefront of synthetic biology, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with Adam Mostafa as Chief Financial Officer.

"I am pleased to be working with Adam as Abpro's Chief Financial Officer," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ian Chan. Adam brings broad and proven healthcare corporate finance expertise to Abpro, and we look forward to utilizing his experience as we continue to pursue challenging therapeutic targets and bring our emerging product pipeline into the clinic through our DiversImmuneTM platform. I am confident that Adam will play a critical role in helping us execute our strategic vision for Abpro's growth."

Mr. Mostafa has worked on numerous life sciences transactions including as Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking group at Cantor Fitzgerald. Prior to Cantor, Mr. Mostafa was with Needham & Company, CRT Capital Group and Citigroup as a member of their Healthcare Investment Banking groups where he worked on life sciences IPOs, public and private financings and M&A transactions. Mr. Mostafa also has institutional investing experience, having spent a number of years at AQR Capital Management, and has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Brown University.

"Abpro has immense potential to leverage its DiversImmuneTM platform to generate antibodies against difficult human genome targets," said Adam Mostafa. "I am delighted to be a part of such an innovative company at an exciting time and to help further its growth as a member of the senior management team."

Abpro is a leading therapeutic antibody company targeting human disease. Through its core technology, the DiversImmuneTM platform, Abpro leverages synthetic biology and immunology to generate therapeutic antibodies against novel and challenging targets. Abpro partners with leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies globally and has a broad pipeline of programs in immuno-oncology, ophthalmology and inflammatory disease. For more information, visit www.abpro.com.

