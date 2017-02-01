Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-01 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glaston Corporation Stock Exchange Release 1 February 2017 at 15.00



Glaston publishes the 2016 Financial Statements Release on February 10, 2017 at 13.00 p.m.



Glaston Corporation will publish its January-December 2016 Financial Statements Release on Friday, 10 February, 2017 at 13.00 p.m.



The Financial Statements Release will be available after publishing on the Company's internet pages at www.glaston.net.



The analyst and press conference hosted at Glaston's office on Lönnrotinkatu 11, Helsinki, will be on the same day at 14 p.m. The financial result for 2016 will be presented by Glaston's CEO and President Arto Metsänen and CFO Päivi Lindqvist.



GLASTON CORPORATION Agneta Selroos Communications Director Phone +358 40 7453 737



Glaston Corporation Glaston is a leading company in glass processing technologies. We provide high-quality heat treatment machines and services for architectural, solar, appliance and automotive applications.



