Rezidor Hotel Group: Rezidor's Q4 2016 Financial Report & Webcast

The Rezidor Hotel Group will release its Financial Report Q4-2016 on 10th February 2017 at 7:30 CET. On the same day, at 10:00 CET, Wolfgang M. Neumann, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO will also host an audio webcast.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46(0)8 5065 3936 Sweden National free phone: 0200 883 440 United Kingdom: +44(0)20 3427 1901 United Kingdom National free phone: 0800 279 5736 Belgium: +32(0)2 404 0662 Belgium National free phone: 0800 58033 France: +33(0)1 76 77 22 30 France National free phone: 0805 631 580 United States of America: +1646 254 3360 USA National free phone 1877 280 2342

Confirmation Code: 4571567

To follow the webcast, please visit: www.investor.rezidor.com (http://www.investor.rezidor.com)

For further information, contact:

Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com)

Lucie Cardona, Corporate Communications & PR Leader

lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com)

Alexandra Lindvik, Area Director of Communications & PR, Nordics

alexandra.lindvik@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:alexandra.lindvik@carlsonrezidor.com)

About The Rezidor Hotel Group

The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world. The group features a portfolio of approximately 475 hotels in operation or under development with 104,000 rooms in more than 80 countries. Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu® and Park Inn® by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club CarlsonSM loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014 and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury). In 2016, Rezidor acquired 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was named one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.

In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd.-a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance, and online services among other sectors-became the majority shareholder in December 2016.

The corporate office of The Rezidor Hotel Group is based in Brussels, Belgium.

