MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: BFD) announces that the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at the offices of Lavery, 1 Place Ville Marie, 40th Floor, Montreal, Quebec on Monday, February 27, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.

For the Meeting, Beaufield shareholders are being asked to vote on the following matters:

i. To elect four directors for the ensuing year; ii. To appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, L.L.P. as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration; and iii.To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof.

Management has nominated the following four persons as directors of the Corporation: Robert J. Casaceli, James C. Gervais, Jens E. Hansen and Ronald W. Stewart.

Mr. Bernard Deluce is not a nominee for director at the meeting. He has been a director of Beaufield since the last annual meeting of shareholders and the Board wishes to thank him for his contribution.

Mr. Casaceli and Mr. Stewart are two newly proposed directors with exceptional geological talent, business experience and financial contacts. Beaufield owns strategically and centrally located mineral properties in three gold camps in Quebec and Ontario, Windfall-Urban, Eleonore and Hemlo where the contributions of Mr. Casaceli and Mr. Stewart will be very important in maximizing shareholder value.

Mr. Casaceli's career spans over 40 years during which he has worked in over 50 countries and held executive positions with several companies including Franco-Nevada Corporation, Franc-Or Resources and Euro-Nevada Mining Corporation. Since March 2012, Mr. Casaceli has been providing geologic, general exploration, drill targeting, and economic valuation services as a consulting geologist to several mining companies. From July 2010 through March 2012, Mr. Casaceli served as President and CEO of Creso Exploration Inc., a junior resource exploration company. Mr. Casaceli had previously served as an exploration geologist for Anaconda Minerals and ASARCO Inc., and as a research geologist for the U.S. Geological Survey and the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, University of Colorado/NOAA. Mr. Casaceli has been involved in the discovery, delineation, and/or realization of several mines in the United States, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, French Guiana, Honduras, France, and Russia.

Mr. Stewart is a mining professional with over 30 years of international experience in exploration, project development, operations and the capital markets. In December 2016, Mr. Stewart was appointed President and CEO of Eros Resources Corp., a junior resource exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects in the Americas. Prior to that, Mr. Stewart spent eight years in the capital markets industry as a top ranked equity analyst and investment banker: From December 2015 to November 2016, Managing Director, Mining Research at Dundee Capital Markets; from July 2014 to November 2015, Managing Director, Mining Equity Research at Macquarie Capital Markets (Canada) Ltd.; from January 2013 to June 2014, Managing Director, Investment Banking at Clarus Securities Inc.; and from September 2008 to December 2012 Senior Mining Analyst at Dundee Capital Markets. He also served as President and CEO of Verena Minerals Ltd. which later was renamed Belo Sun Mining. Prior to that he worked as Executive Vice President of Exploration for Kinross Gold Corp. for over five years following a sixteen year career with Placer Dome Inc.

Mr. Gervais and Mr. Hansen had been directors of the Corporation since 2014 and 1995 respectively.

Shareholders will receive the Notice of Meeting, the Proxy form and the Management Proxy Circular in the usual manner. The documents are available for viewing online at the following websites and links:

- under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com;

- on the Corporation's website at www.beaufield.com under Investors / Annual General Meeting.

Beaufield will have a booth at the upcoming PDAC Convention in Toronto March 5 to 8, 2017. Beaufield welcomes visitors at booth # 2903.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the company's properties (Urban, Eleonore-Opinaca, Tortigny and Hemlo). The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $2 million in cash, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

The information set forth in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although Beaufield deems the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Contacts:

Jens E. Hansen

President and CEO

514.842.3443



Mathieu Stephens

VP Exploration and Corporate Development

613.721.2919



Jason Monaco

Partner at FCCC

416.566-8894

jmonaco@firstcanadiancapital.com

www.firstcanadiancapital.com



