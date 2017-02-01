AAPL Stock Soars as Apple Beats ExpectationsApple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock rose three percent in after-hours trading as the earnings report beat Wall Street expectations, and Apple registered its first "iPhone" sales growth in a year.Apple stock registered $78.4 billion in revenue, up three percent year-over-year, beating expectations of $77.4 billion. This is the first time that revenue has returned to growth on an annual basis in three quarters. Revenue was spurred on by a return to form in iPhone sales, which also helped post a.

